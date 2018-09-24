Candidate Belittles Teen For Climate Change Question

Chef José Andrés joins protesters in D.C.
Terry O.10/20/2018 00:38
Narcistsistic MORON! I hope the people make you pay dearly at the ballot box!
Enrico C.10/12/2018 02:57
He's a leader. I don't know what dark path he'll lead you down but beware of men who speak eith forked tongue
Lexa K.10/05/2018 16:56
She may be young and naive, but you are old, fat and arrogant. And she asked a question you couldn't answer. Who is the unaware one now?
Narek V.09/30/2018 19:41
Classic America.
Paula S.09/30/2018 13:03
When corruption and ignorance mix, we get this idiot.
Rishi L.09/30/2018 10:33
So its not only my country where clapping is bestowed upon foolish talks of politicians. Hail!!!! My fool brothers i am with you😂😂😂😂
Ibo V.09/29/2018 20:33
These bastards have got to go.
Fa R.09/29/2018 17:12
🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭
Taimoor B.09/29/2018 14:09
People applauding him was shameful! 😐
Zulqarnain N.09/29/2018 10:19
This is the big dilemma for ruling elite, plundering the money but no answerabl to any one especially in Pakistan
Shiva G.09/29/2018 03:15
Check what Indian prime minister answered for the same question..... U ll feel this answer was better ....
Don P.09/28/2018 20:53
You idiots, oil and natural has fuled your states economy for 100 years, stupid climate change kids, come back with your silly ideas when you've worked for a living, and you know stuff like that.
Alfredo S.09/28/2018 20:09
Republicans for you.
Morad N.09/28/2018 14:45
Believing that climate change is a big issue i also believe that it’s a great opportunity for some greedy politicians to make more money... Will you admit that this issue will affect you grandchildren? I mean if you care about them...
Donna T.09/27/2018 16:52
She slammed him
Sarah G.09/27/2018 05:53
I would’ve clapped back, “well you’re old and ignorant, but let’s put age aside for right now, yeah?”
Ricardo M.09/27/2018 02:59
Very ignorant politician and that's what we getting to represent the people wow what an idiot
Billy T.09/27/2018 01:47
Wow Republicans really have a brain the size of a walnut; I am honestly surprised they can manage to talk with all that bullshit in their mouth. Belittling her because she hit the nail on the head, such maturity, just like Trump the baby.
Brett C.09/27/2018 01:01
politicians 🙄
Dee A.09/27/2018 00:15
This man is why we have to get everyone out there to VOTE!!