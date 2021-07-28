back
Capitol Police officers describe horrors from the January 6 riot
Four officers shared the violence and harassment they endured while defending the U.S. Capitol from insurrectionists, as the House select committee investigates the January 6 attack.
07/28/2021 9:08 PM
15 comments
Mario O.20 minutes
Trump called their followers, “ Patriots” that day, remember ???
Maxine B.20 minutes
All because of trump 🙄
Joseph V.21 minutes
Why was there no shots fired should of started shooting them
Katrina K.25 minutes
Wow, some of you are sheep, blindly following your "leader", and I'm not talking about the democrats. How can anyone watch what happened on 1/6 and think these people are anything but thugs and domestic terrorists?!? I just don't understand some of your thought processes!
Bill K.29 minutes
Putin’s failed, senile, racist, mentally diseased “hitman.”
Kevin H.35 minutes
Why are they read
Kevin H.36 minutes
Fake news
Ratko M.an hour
Risk of your JOB.
Bruce A.an hour
I hope all of you cry baby can find yourself a new job when they find you got paid off Tik Tok all this b******* can make it look like it was the worst thing that ever happened in your life well of course it is if you lived in a closet most of your life dumbasses
Robert S.an hour
Yet the few clips of jan. 6th the democrats allowed to be shown, shows very little of what these men are saying. I say check their bank statements for suspucious large deposits.
David R.an hour
Yeah, we all saw how peaceful those tourists were... terrorists.
Marsha B.an hour
Why didn't Nancy allow help when it was offered?
Aaron B.an hour
Lmao yall are such coward betas.
Julius B.an hour
Trump will die in prison where he belongs 🇺🇲. https://publicintegrity.org/national-security/alex-finley-analysis/unraveling-donald-trump-family/
Randy C.an hour
And the Oscar goes to