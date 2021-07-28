back

Capitol Police officers describe horrors from the January 6 riot

Four officers shared the violence and harassment they endured while defending the U.S. Capitol from insurrectionists, as the House select committee investigates the January 6 attack.

07/28/2021 9:08 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:16

    Capitol Police officers describe horrors from the January 6 riot

  2. 2:25

    Native Suicide-Prevention Counselor Nurtures Hope

  3. 3:10

    Police officer recounts racist attack from January 6 Capitol riots

  4. 3:03

    What Jurassic Park got wrong about dinosaurs

  5. 9:02

    The life of Dr. Anthony Fauci

  6. 6:43

    The life of Dr. Anthony Fauci

15 comments

  • Mario O.
    20 minutes

    Trump called their followers, “ Patriots” that day, remember ???

  • Maxine B.
    20 minutes

    All because of trump 🙄

  • Joseph V.
    21 minutes

    Why was there no shots fired should of started shooting them

  • Katrina K.
    25 minutes

    Wow, some of you are sheep, blindly following your "leader", and I'm not talking about the democrats. How can anyone watch what happened on 1/6 and think these people are anything but thugs and domestic terrorists?!? I just don't understand some of your thought processes!

  • Bill K.
    29 minutes

    Putin’s failed, senile, racist, mentally diseased “hitman.”

  • Kevin H.
    35 minutes

    Why are they read

  • Kevin H.
    36 minutes

    Fake news

  • Ratko M.
    an hour

    Risk of your JOB.

  • Bruce A.
    an hour

    I hope all of you cry baby can find yourself a new job when they find you got paid off Tik Tok all this b******* can make it look like it was the worst thing that ever happened in your life well of course it is if you lived in a closet most of your life dumbasses

  • Robert S.
    an hour

    Yet the few clips of jan. 6th the democrats allowed to be shown, shows very little of what these men are saying. I say check their bank statements for suspucious large deposits.

  • David R.
    an hour

    Yeah, we all saw how peaceful those tourists were... terrorists.

  • Marsha B.
    an hour

    Why didn't Nancy allow help when it was offered?

  • Aaron B.
    an hour

    Lmao yall are such coward betas.

  • Julius B.
    an hour

    Trump will die in prison where he belongs 🇺🇲. https://publicintegrity.org/national-security/alex-finley-analysis/unraveling-donald-trump-family/

  • Randy C.
    an hour

    And the Oscar goes to