Capitol rioters: how it started vs. how it's going

01/14/2021 1:28 PM
47 comments

  • Shane S.
    11 minutes

    Lol the "deadly insurrectionists" hahahaha okay then

  • J M.
    12 minutes

    Need to lock up BLM and ANTIFA wackos just as well...without bail lol

  • Denise G.
    16 minutes

    Lock up all those trump white supremacist domestic terrorist lock them all up then follow the breadcrumbs to trump

  • Katie M.
    18 minutes

    I needed this today on my way to therapy

  • Jim H.
    19 minutes

    Immature brat.

  • Shafi B.
    22 minutes

    He has some really aligned teeth by the way

  • Tanguy C.
    22 minutes

    what a bunch of turdheaded morons

  • James C.
    24 minutes

    Now he has to have special food in lockup?

  • Leilani M.
    24 minutes

    Good, but too bad they are only getting a slap on the wrist.

  • Robert L.
    25 minutes

    Momas boy... 😂

  • Marcy B.
    25 minutes

    None of them deserve any leniency for what they have done!!!

  • Laura W.
    26 minutes

    Idiots!

  • Alfred M.
    27 minutes

    nice try antifa

  • Farida A.
    28 minutes

    Organic food mom? I think that he is enjoying the prison noodles now 🤣

  • Benjamin C.
    29 minutes

    Prison going to look on him.

  • Élisabeth V.
    30 minutes

    Ahahah 😂😂😂😂

  • Hans H.
    33 minutes

    Lesson learnt! Must COVER UP!

  • Chazz L.
    36 minutes

    I hear the dude is still breast feeding from his moms basement... so much for macho man!?

  • Maroel S.
    38 minutes

    Why is it always the ugly ones 🤔

  • Craig N.
    38 minutes

    Trump was a great president and did much for our country. Trump supporters are peaceful and respectful compared to democrats.

