Capitol rioters: how it started vs. how it's going
AOC calls resigning Trump cabinet members 'cowards'
Has Trump learned his lesson?
The life of Melania Trump
Sarah McBride to be first openly transgender state senator in U.S. history
Trump administration: From friend to foe
Lol the "deadly insurrectionists" hahahaha okay then
Need to lock up BLM and ANTIFA wackos just as well...without bail lol
Lock up all those trump white supremacist domestic terrorist lock them all up then follow the breadcrumbs to trump
I needed this today on my way to therapy
Immature brat.
He has some really aligned teeth by the way
what a bunch of turdheaded morons
Now he has to have special food in lockup?
Good, but too bad they are only getting a slap on the wrist.
Momas boy... 😂
None of them deserve any leniency for what they have done!!!
Idiots!
nice try antifa
Organic food mom? I think that he is enjoying the prison noodles now 🤣
Prison going to look on him.
Ahahah 😂😂😂😂
Lesson learnt!
Must COVER UP!
I hear the dude is still breast feeding from his moms basement... so much for macho man!?
Why is it always the ugly ones 🤔
Trump was a great president and did much for our country. Trump supporters are peaceful and respectful compared to democrats.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
47 comments
Shane S.11 minutes
Lol the "deadly insurrectionists" hahahaha okay then
J M.12 minutes
Need to lock up BLM and ANTIFA wackos just as well...without bail lol
Denise G.16 minutes
Lock up all those trump white supremacist domestic terrorist lock them all up then follow the breadcrumbs to trump
Katie M.18 minutes
I needed this today on my way to therapy
Jim H.19 minutes
Immature brat.
Shafi B.22 minutes
He has some really aligned teeth by the way
Tanguy C.22 minutes
what a bunch of turdheaded morons
James C.24 minutes
Now he has to have special food in lockup?
Leilani M.24 minutes
Good, but too bad they are only getting a slap on the wrist.
Robert L.25 minutes
Momas boy... 😂
Marcy B.25 minutes
None of them deserve any leniency for what they have done!!!
Laura W.26 minutes
Idiots!
Alfred M.27 minutes
nice try antifa
Farida A.28 minutes
Organic food mom? I think that he is enjoying the prison noodles now 🤣
Benjamin C.29 minutes
Prison going to look on him.
Élisabeth V.30 minutes
Ahahah 😂😂😂😂
Hans H.33 minutes
Lesson learnt! Must COVER UP!
Chazz L.36 minutes
I hear the dude is still breast feeding from his moms basement... so much for macho man!?
Maroel S.38 minutes
Why is it always the ugly ones 🤔
Craig N.38 minutes
Trump was a great president and did much for our country. Trump supporters are peaceful and respectful compared to democrats.