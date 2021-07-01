back

Capitol riots: Republican senators react

Here's how Republican senators reacted after a pro-Trump mob led an assault on the Capitol.

01/07/2021 2:02 PM
81 comments

  • Zara H.
    2 minutes

    That was first I thought they were loyal to him until death 😹😹👇🏾

  • Ivan K.
    2 minutes

    the same guy that flip flop for trump. " use my words against me".

  • Björn S.
    4 minutes

    Trumpsters I have to inform you that you are not Patriots you are all Idiots. If you will define youself as a Trumpster you can not be anything else than An Idiot. Many Americans will have to do alot of soulsearching and I understand that you might still be under the toxic spell of the cultleader DT. I urge you to seek help as you are lost, there is always hope and rightful roads to take. However as long as you are a Trumpster you are complicit and no light shall find thy way. 🇺🇸

  • Stanley R.
    5 minutes

    All old man fake face, is time to steps out of the senaat.

  • John-Eric H.
    6 minutes

    Republicans have ONE LAST CHANCE to protect OUR DEMOCRACY! ACT! NOW! REMOVE Trump!

  • Tom N.
    6 minutes

    Pr Trump had his chances.

  • Nu A.
    8 minutes

    I sgree with you the USA is a big joke on the world stage.

  • Donna B.
    9 minutes

    2 more a day late!!

  • Marin D.
    10 minutes

    So Sad for USA!

  • Roy B.
    10 minutes

    Trump lead the Thugs and Mitch you should have condemned Trump for the Rally!

  • Michelle B.
    12 minutes

    This is exactly why Trump is a one term failed president 😂

  • Jo A.
    12 minutes

    LOCK THE LOSERS UP! The FBI said anyone who witnessed unlawful violent actions may submit information, photos or videos to fbi.gov/USCapitol. Tipsters may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Anyone with information but no digital media to submit may also contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov

  • Vijay N.
    12 minutes

    If the person who is not in favor of re-election, then perhaps these are the people who are happy to see their own house burning.

  • Mario P.
    12 minutes

    Really Mitch? Is that why y'all ran like a bunch of school girls?

  • Jo A.
    13 minutes

    rePUGs of all shades & shapes!

  • Paul D.
    14 minutes

    THE USA IS A BIG JOKE ON THE WORLD STAGE 🖕🖕

  • Ashta J.
    17 minutes

    The truth will come out soon. :)

  • Mike W.
    19 minutes

    Good to see them eating crow.

  • Cindy T.
    19 minutes

    Nasty con man

  • John M.
    19 minutes

    Antifa planned Antifa driven

