Caption This Oval Office Meeting

I think that went well. Caption this meeting between Trump, Pelosi, and Schumer. 😜🇺🇸
Bill N.01/01/2019 00:21
And THEN he said, "!didn't shut down the government ,the Democrats did! "
Angel L.12/31/2018 19:23
Pero a el se le olvida que en los E.U.A.existen locos terroristas asesinos en serie.¡Nadie pretende que al país de uno llegue gente mala. Pero a el se le olvida como se formó la nación americana.Espero que en el 2020.sepan escoger mejores candidatos.
Ahmed A.12/31/2018 17:07
Bonne fait
Jeff M.12/31/2018 15:41
It passed in the House so who was wrong....again....Pelosi.
Sosima J.12/31/2018 05:57
WHAT HAPPENED TRUMP THOUGHT YOU SAID MEXICO IS PAYING FOR IT 😅😅😅
Pedro A.12/30/2018 06:25
I thought. That Mexico was paying for the wall what happen to that, the joke is on you!
Bob K.12/29/2018 12:07
And i bet if it was 1 of your loved ones who got butchered by 1 of these illegal immigrants, you would have a change of heart.
Bob K.12/29/2018 12:04
He's trying to protect us YA bunch of idiots.
Charles K.12/29/2018 06:40
Trump you are a real piece of s*** I understand myself about border security but you still are a piece of s*** I don't like your tactics you going to end up getting indicted buddy soon as you step down from being president your ass is going to deal with the prison watch and see the one thing I've seen since you've been president all you doing is trying to help the f****** rich people and medium-class people for people don't exist for people actually it's what keeps this f****** country going without the poor people working for you mother f****** you wouldn't be able to have nothing so poor people to keep everything going in this piece of s*** country
Jordan T.12/28/2018 20:10
Sooo you threaten to stop people from working so that way they can pay for the wall???
Jarvis H.12/28/2018 04:26
I mean I still don't know how shutting down the government affects me. I'm like... so mf
Debra B.12/26/2018 23:37
Thank you trump for sticking to your issues strongly
Jessie P.12/26/2018 16:36
😂 he acts like a spoiled child who doesn't get his way
Mel Y.12/26/2018 02:44
Pence chillin like a teenager caught in a custody battle, showing no worries knowing freedom is around the corner.
L T.12/24/2018 22:36
I agree with him
Deonta L.12/23/2018 18:58
There is a black man in the room... yall dont see tho🤣
Adam T.12/23/2018 02:43
The sad thing is this is more about fighting each other than getting anything done, chuck was calling for border security before trump was in office, they wont let it happen because he is trump...sad day
Lawrence H.12/22/2018 23:16
The government is LETTING the drugs thru. Foh
Dallas E.12/22/2018 18:22
Liberals hate law and order.
Enrique F.12/22/2018 17:45
I hate this country...