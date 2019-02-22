Card Game Celebrates Queer Communities

This artist didn’t see queer bodies portrayed in the media. So she created a deck of playing cards featuring people from her queer community.
Aimen B.03/01/2019 00:00
Queers are just girls with manly haircuts and man with some weird feminine taste in clothes .. Get your facts together 😂
Daniel G.02/23/2019 14:16
Jesus
Christopher J.02/23/2019 03:37
Just stop. This is just a mouthpiece piece that white writers use as a mouthpiece to continue to propagate annoying left leaning things of lgbt possible so you can continue with your marxist culture colinization
Lahouel H.02/22/2019 19:30
This category is must send to hell quickly
Sandro P.02/22/2019 17:43
I think people are more than their labels, yet a lot of people fight for theirs. Am I straight? a metalhead? conservative or whatever? No man, I'm a nothing that strives to be something.
Brut02/22/2019 14:09
Learn more about Naima and the Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/naimagreen/pursuit-0