Card Game Celebrates Queer Communities

This artist didn’t see queer bodies portrayed in the media. So she created a deck of playing cards featuring people from her queer community.

02/22/2019 2:00 PM
6 comments

  • Aimen B.
    03/01/2019 00:00

    Queers are just girls with manly haircuts and man with some weird feminine taste in clothes .. Get your facts together 😂

  • Daniel G.
    02/23/2019 14:16

    Jesus

  • Christopher J.
    02/23/2019 03:37

    Just stop. This is just a mouthpiece piece that white writers use as a mouthpiece to continue to propagate annoying left leaning things of lgbt possible so you can continue with your marxist culture colinization

  • Lahouel H.
    02/22/2019 19:30

    This category is must send to hell quickly

  • Sandro P.
    02/22/2019 17:43

    I think people are more than their labels, yet a lot of people fight for theirs. Am I straight? a metalhead? conservative or whatever? No man, I'm a nothing that strives to be something.

  • Brut
    02/22/2019 14:09

    Learn more about Naima and the Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/naimagreen/pursuit-0