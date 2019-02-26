Caring for a Deaf Parent with Dementia

Her mother is deaf and has dementia — and she’s using social media to highlight her struggle to find proper care within the assisted living industry.
85 comments
Brian J.10/05/2019 19:08
Traci K.05/11/2019 12:38
Nadir S.05/01/2019 10:28
Amber B.04/06/2019 15:13
thank you for sharing your mother's experience and your own. you and your mama will be in our prayers for ALL good things. With Sisterly Love,
Arthur L.03/21/2019 05:41
Dementia can be beautiful reunion on recognition with family !!!!
Amanda J.03/17/2019 16:47
Lawrence T.03/14/2019 16:21
check out Dr, joel wallach for help dementia or stop it.
Jess-i M.03/05/2019 08:34
I just wanted to say, I am HOH completely deaf in left ear. I am also a cna. I love working in long term facilities/memory care facilities /assisted living facilities. I was the only person on staff who could communicate fluent in asl. We had several deaf and HOH residents. They would all call me and their house supervisors would call me because I could communicate with them better than other staff could. Some staff learned basic signs or at least finger spelling. Even slow finger spelling is better than writing notes. All of my deaf and HOH residents would get together once a week for coffee. It was a nice time. I will tell you, some of my favorite residents have been deaf or HOH. All of my favorite residents suffered from some type of dementia. One form or another. Being a HOH cna has really opened up my eyes. We need more deaf and HOH facilities. These wonderful people likely spend all their time in their rooms or isolated from everyone else because, they can not communicate effectively to the other residents. Train staff in basic signs or finger spelling. Offer an incentive if you must for learning it. It is such a beautiful culture and language.
Valerie O.03/04/2019 17:19
Mary Jane you are a voice for all deaf people. How wonderful you are xx
Vanesa S.03/03/2019 21:50
Ja taky umím znakovat a ja sem nedoslichava
Emily G.03/03/2019 21:01
They have senior deaf citizens in Kyle, Texas
RaeVern D.03/03/2019 00:04
My mother is dementia, too. She’s hearing. I see your video’s so amazing.. I still love my mother as very closed. She was deceased @ age 88.. I know how we feel like this experience. Hope in future, have a good place for Deaf with dementia, staffs, etc with a good care with communicate assessment..
Emma B.02/28/2019 20:08
Angelica L.02/28/2019 19:32
this just made me cry. I miss grams so much
Irmgard-Ida W.02/28/2019 19:16
Maria I.02/28/2019 19:14
Maria I.02/28/2019 19:11
Aaron T.02/28/2019 18:34
Biggest fear of my life, my mom not knowing me or the memories..
Karen M.02/28/2019 17:31
We have Deaf nursing home at PA Valley View!
Muhammad A.02/28/2019 17:24
