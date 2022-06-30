Celebrities on Roe v. Wade
These celebs had a lot to say after Roe v. Wade was overturned …
You will like also
Some national pharmacy chains are limiting how many emergency contraceptive pills customers will be allowed to purchase.
Some national pharmacy chains are limiting how many emergency contraceptive pills customers will be allowed to purchase.
R. Kelly accusers respond to his sentencing
Singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Survivors of Kelly's abuse stood in solidarity and expressed satisfaction with the outcome.
1,300 pilots protest for improved contracts
Over a thousand pilots protested for improved contracts to help alleviate their workload. #protest #pilots #news
The R. Kelly trial: a timeline
R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Here's a complete timeline of the sexual misconduct accusations the singer has faced over the past 30 years ...
That’s what a former top aide to Donald Trump’s chief of staff testified the then-president said on January 6 during the insurrection in Washington, D.C.
That’s what a former top aide to Donald Trump’s chief of staff testified the then-president said on January 6 during the insurrection in Washington, D.C.
The story of the FLDS church
He had 78 wives, several of whom were underage, at the time of his arrest. Today, it is said that he still runs his cult from prison. This is the shocking story of the Fundamentalist Church of Latter-Day Saints, FLDS.
Former Planned Parenthood president talks abortion access
Before Roe v. Wade was overturned, @karimjovian was conducting interviews on abortion and unknowingly ran into the former president of Planned Parenthood of New York.
The story of Ghislaine Maxwell
She was once a British socialite who was found guilty of grooming underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking network. Ghislaine Maxwell has just been sentenced to 20 years in prison. This is her story.
Judges in the states of Louisiana and Utah have temporarily stopped “trigger laws." Here is how other states with similar laws in place are reacting …
Judges in the states of Louisiana and Utah have temporarily stopped “trigger laws." Here is how other states with similar laws in place are reacting …
She brings dead animals to life – with taxidermy
Her job is to bring dead animals to life … Brut met Divya Anantharaman at her studio where she demystified the often misunderstood art of taxidermy.