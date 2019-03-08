Celebs Share Women They Admire

Kelly Clarkson, Danica Patrick, and more stars reveal their heroes for #InternationalWomensDay. Special thanks to CARE.
Khadijah S.03/30/2019 07:09
You
Nancy J.03/27/2019 15:22
My dad..hero made by a hero💓😎
Rebica Z.03/26/2019 09:01
u should mention my name here🤔
Esraa B.03/25/2019 21:47
you are my hero
Katherine M.03/23/2019 15:25
diosas
Gevulde K.03/21/2019 01:30
Off course my mom. She taught me how to yell, beat, fight, selfish, suicide, low self estem, sick, hurt, hate my self, do stupid crazy things. She's the beast mom in the world. That why i am strong !!! 💪💪💪
Wendy C.03/19/2019 16:01
Video girl: who puts the her in hero? Me: Hercules :3
Paloma D.03/19/2019 03:44
My Granma is my hero❤️, she is always there for me and loves me unconditionally.
Noori Z.03/18/2019 20:26
My granma is my hero. Bcs of her supportive word and whatever she standby with my side. She is my super hero. I miss her alot😰
Ellen v.03/15/2019 17:26
Voor mij is dit een gedeelde eerste eerste plaats... the “her” in “hero” voor mij zijn mama en jij! My female hero’s 💋❤️
KayDiva Y.03/12/2019 19:02
My granny is my hero, she was there for me when everyone wasn't
Mehreen K.03/12/2019 15:01
Me. I am my own hero. I save myself. .😊
Ruby Y.03/11/2019 19:08
All women who continue to give care to family.
Suzu S.03/11/2019 14:19
my sisters
Brut03/08/2019 17:12
"If you want to be a free woman, you'll have to break the law every day." Meet the women standing up for their rights in Iran. https://www.facebook.com/brutamerica/videos/vb.1691667177798461/1954221331543043/?type=2&theater
Brut03/08/2019 13:56
Watch the full campaign video here http://fight.care.org/
Wahid S.03/08/2019 13:26
Girls with dreams🎈... Become women with vision 🎯 Happy women's day to all😊
MD M.03/08/2019 13:05
Very well, everyone. i like it.