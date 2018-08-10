back

Charlottesville Victim's Legacy Defined By Hope

Heather Heyer — her tragic death in Charlottesville a year ago brought a nation to tears, but her mother is making sure that her legacy is defined by hope for the future.

08/10/2018 11:01 PM
  • 340.2k
  • 12

10 comments

  • Candy E.
    08/30/2019 12:23

    There really are no words when you lose a child but some how this woman found some. She is truly a blessing

  • Kevin E.
    08/21/2019 23:53

    She is nicer than I will ever choose to be about this . . .

  • Samia S.
    08/26/2018 22:17

    Paix à son ame

  • Fahima K.
    08/23/2018 15:55

    واش بيها، مافهمت فيها والووو

  • Irfan S.
    08/15/2018 20:25

    Respects

  • Carl F.
    08/12/2018 23:46

    Awful

  • Jim H.
    08/12/2018 16:42

    Lies

  • Malika C.
    08/12/2018 12:32

    PAIX à son âme.

  • Louise W.
    08/11/2018 18:30

    She a beautiful angel and we will never forget your efforts. To try and make a difference. You will be missed and I won't forget you. You have shown the world to never judge a book by it's color but by it's contents.

  • Christopher K.
    08/11/2018 09:25

    Tragic MURDER not death