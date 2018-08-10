back
Charlottesville Victim's Legacy Defined By Hope
Heather Heyer — her tragic death in Charlottesville a year ago brought a nation to tears, but her mother is making sure that her legacy is defined by hope for the future.
08/10/2018 11:01 PM
10 comments
Candy E.08/30/2019 12:23
There really are no words when you lose a child but some how this woman found some. She is truly a blessing
Kevin E.08/21/2019 23:53
She is nicer than I will ever choose to be about this . . .
Samia S.08/26/2018 22:17
Paix à son ame
Fahima K.08/23/2018 15:55
واش بيها، مافهمت فيها والووو
Irfan S.08/15/2018 20:25
Respects
Carl F.08/12/2018 23:46
Awful
Jim H.08/12/2018 16:42
Lies
Malika C.08/12/2018 12:32
PAIX à son âme.
Louise W.08/11/2018 18:30
She a beautiful angel and we will never forget your efforts. To try and make a difference. You will be missed and I won't forget you. You have shown the world to never judge a book by it's color but by it's contents.
Christopher K.08/11/2018 09:25
Tragic MURDER not death