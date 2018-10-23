back

Cherry and Apollo are Raising Awareness of Domestic Violence

She's traveling to all 48 contiguous U.S. states to raise domestic violence awareness — and she's doing it all on horseback.

10/23/2018 5:01 PM
  • 681.2k
  • 31

Brut. Originals

29 comments

  • Mahad C.
    12/24/2018 22:33

    Mm TN p

  • Satya P.
    12/22/2018 03:56

    God bless you

  • Jalal R.
    12/16/2018 21:15

    She have page Facebook ?? If someone know page Facebook can share

  • Mohamed I.
    12/14/2018 08:24

    And now you are abusing the horse

  • James W.
    12/14/2018 03:41

    Grt lady.. Inspiration for others who face such things

  • Amina A.
    12/13/2018 18:17

    This idiot is torturing the animal

  • Salman A.
    12/08/2018 15:25

    At first i honestly thought she is talking about animal domestic abuse😆

  • Hunter B.
    12/06/2018 17:53

    pobre caballito 😕

  • Eugene L.
    12/03/2018 02:35

    Why drag the horse into that

  • Anthony D.
    12/02/2018 12:07

    Did you say their goal ? Her goal ...

  • David S.
    12/01/2018 08:36

    I wonder if the horse agreed on this plan. I am sure it just wanted to stay and be a normal horse.

  • Mumtaz A.
    11/30/2018 12:13

    Very nice

  • Maxamuud S.
    11/15/2018 18:12

    Anaakuwaso

  • Norrin K.
    11/12/2018 15:07

    That's animal abuse

  • Adven S.
    11/12/2018 12:06

    GBU

  • Tulsi K.
    11/02/2018 10:22

    Excellent work for social transmission.Keep it up.I wish all the success. (From Nepal)

  • Rachel L.
    10/31/2018 17:53

    Thank you for what your doing

  • Rolando S.
    10/30/2018 02:57

    Alguien que me diga en síntesis que pasa con el caballo, pero en español, que no entiendo el ingles jajaja

  • Briana G.
    10/29/2018 22:48

    Meredith Lazaro

  • Javier R.
    10/29/2018 16:27

    El caballo esta haciendo todo y ella es la que gana fama