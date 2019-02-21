back

Chicago Police Addresses Jussie Smollett Arrest

“I’m left hanging my head and asking why” — listen as Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson addresses the dramatic turn of events in the Jussie Smollett case.

02/21/2019 6:32 PMupdated: 02/21/2019 7:51 PM
  • Gary W.
    02/25/2019 02:28

    Tool

  • Beatriz D.
    02/24/2019 02:53

    Que dijo

  • Edward F.
    02/24/2019 02:14

    Well that's because he thinks hes above the law just to further his career will now look at it his careers in the dumps don't feel sorry for him

  • Zaneda M.
    02/23/2019 12:49

    SMH

  • Larry M.
    02/23/2019 12:27

    Cnn says this top cop is Trumps buddy and they set up the gay black man 😂😂

  • David D.
    02/23/2019 00:46

    When you hate white people so much you hire 2 Nigerians to beat you up

  • Smith R.
    02/22/2019 22:18

    How ironic this police chief won’t even talk about corruption and bad officers who give his city a bad name 🖕🏾

  • Joanne L.
    02/22/2019 17:42

    O hope he receives the same penalty as Ryan Lotche and his teammates for staging a crime.

  • William P.
    02/22/2019 15:41

    But what are they doing about the true reports about murder....many grieving loved ones want to know

  • Carlos A.
    02/22/2019 14:44

    Haha he’s gay and going and going to jail trust me he finna get taken care of haha

  • Anne W.
    02/22/2019 11:59

    He said it well, and he has a right to be angry.

  • Margarida S.
    02/22/2019 09:40

    😬

  • Angela C.
    02/22/2019 05:56

    Whipping boy syndrome. We waiting on Carolyn Bryant arrest and apology. Emmett Till died because she LIED!

  • Dan D.
    02/22/2019 04:47

    Very well spoken chief

  • Vicky P.
    02/22/2019 02:01

    The boy who cried wolf😶

  • Mahmoud A.
    02/21/2019 23:36

    Congratulations

  • Yvette H.
    02/21/2019 23:13

    Why can't you solve hundreds of cases in Chicago affiliated with murder of black men?

  • JoAnna G.
    02/21/2019 21:52

    Well said. Sooo sad. And he set up 2 brothers to take the fall☹. Wow

  • Derek E.
    02/21/2019 20:42

    Too bad everyone who publicly supported him isn't reacting the same way. Disgraceful human being.

  • Josh M.
    02/21/2019 20:04

    When the supply for racial hate crimes doesnt meet the demand