back
Chicago Police Addresses Jussie Smollett Arrest
“I’m left hanging my head and asking why” — listen as Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson addresses the dramatic turn of events in the Jussie Smollett case.
02/21/2019 6:32 PMupdated: 02/21/2019 7:51 PM
- 49.1k
- 310
- 50
37 comments
Gary W.02/25/2019 02:28
Tool
Beatriz D.02/24/2019 02:53
Que dijo
Edward F.02/24/2019 02:14
Well that's because he thinks hes above the law just to further his career will now look at it his careers in the dumps don't feel sorry for him
Zaneda M.02/23/2019 12:49
SMH
Larry M.02/23/2019 12:27
Cnn says this top cop is Trumps buddy and they set up the gay black man 😂😂
David D.02/23/2019 00:46
When you hate white people so much you hire 2 Nigerians to beat you up
Smith R.02/22/2019 22:18
How ironic this police chief won’t even talk about corruption and bad officers who give his city a bad name 🖕🏾
Joanne L.02/22/2019 17:42
O hope he receives the same penalty as Ryan Lotche and his teammates for staging a crime.
William P.02/22/2019 15:41
But what are they doing about the true reports about murder....many grieving loved ones want to know
Carlos A.02/22/2019 14:44
Haha he’s gay and going and going to jail trust me he finna get taken care of haha
Anne W.02/22/2019 11:59
He said it well, and he has a right to be angry.
Margarida S.02/22/2019 09:40
😬
Angela C.02/22/2019 05:56
Whipping boy syndrome. We waiting on Carolyn Bryant arrest and apology. Emmett Till died because she LIED!
Dan D.02/22/2019 04:47
Very well spoken chief
Vicky P.02/22/2019 02:01
The boy who cried wolf😶
Mahmoud A.02/21/2019 23:36
Congratulations
Yvette H.02/21/2019 23:13
Why can't you solve hundreds of cases in Chicago affiliated with murder of black men?
JoAnna G.02/21/2019 21:52
Well said. Sooo sad. And he set up 2 brothers to take the fall☹. Wow
Derek E.02/21/2019 20:42
Too bad everyone who publicly supported him isn't reacting the same way. Disgraceful human being.
Josh M.02/21/2019 20:04
When the supply for racial hate crimes doesnt meet the demand