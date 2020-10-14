back

Chicago's mayor weighs in on the Supreme Court nominee

"The Constitution didn't consider me a person, in any way, shape, or form." Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she believes in the Constitution, but not the way Amy Coney Barrett interprets it…

10/14/2020 7:02 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 7:09

    Donald Trump and abortion

  2. 3:24

    TBT: Martin Luther King on riots

  3. 2:28

    Senators ask Amy Coney Barrett softball questions at hearing

  4. 3:19

    Chicago's mayor weighs in on the Supreme Court nominee

  5. 4:54

    Amy Coney Barrett on Roe v. Wade

  6. 10:00

    The life of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

14 comments

  • Al A.
    3 hours

    Piss on lightfoot

  • Hank K.
    4 hours

    Beetle juice

  • Rayla G.
    11 hours

    That Chicago mayor is a little messed up

  • Stephen L.
    15 hours

    She needs to go to jail

  • Virgilio C.
    18 hours

    Republicans are so STUPID they cannot understand the simple concept of right vs. wrong. Nothing as stupid as a Republican.

  • Corey G.
    18 hours

    Trash

  • Kelly S.
    19 hours

    Your a do nothing. Why don’t you go to work and fix your city?

  • Andrew G.
    19 hours

    Boring

  • Thembi n.
    20 hours

    Hello everyone! About 3 years ago the love of my life broke up with me and felt like my life just stopped. he moved and wouldn’t talk to me. No matter what I did or said, he wouldn’t respond to me at all. After trying for two months, I started to look for a magic spell or a witch to help me. I had heard of it from my relatives that spells were real and that they worked. So I looked for my grandmother told her my struggles she directed me to mama shamina . I ordered the consultation with mama and was amazed. I was never too sure about whether or not psychics and all this stuff were real. But after speaking to her, I had no doubt that it definitely was real. About 1 week after, I ordered my first Spell to be cast by mama. About 2 days after the spell was sealed by me, my ex started calling me and talking to me on a daily basis. We ended up back together after two weeks of talking.Now it has been three years since mama helped me the first time. Now he proposed to me, papa also helped me my mother in law who didn't want me to get married to his son now she so good to me and even advises me on how to have a happy marriage this only been 2 weeks after the spell So immediately, I contacted mama to show my gratitude and gratefulness .feel much hope and alive if you have a problem like me, hang in there, I know mama can help you and she will. WhatsApp or call mama +27673785858

  • Mercedes B.
    20 hours

    All Bots

  • Richard M.
    20 hours

    Really? Thats funny because it's judges who interpreted the constitution later on laid the foundation of what civil rights stands upon. Lets not forget it was constitutional amendments that abolished slavery. If she has such a distrust then she should have never swore an oath to uphold it.

  • David K.
    20 hours

    Thunder foot

  • Jake H.
    20 hours

    She should be able to get any job out there. She should be happy. 😊

  • Cindy F.
    21 hours

    This women lost all respect of the people.No one care about her sexual preference, shes just a awful human being

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.