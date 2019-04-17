back
Child Gives Heartfelt Classroom Speech About His Autism
When her student got up to speak about his experience with autism for the first time in front of his classmates, his teacher couldn’t predict what would happen next.
04/17/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 04/17/2019 1:50 PM
- 74.1k
- 611
- 26
16 comments
Alexis D.04/30/2019 21:36
Mmmm y como les creo ? Quien hace los estudios.? Diferentes tipos de autismo.. Luego autismo Selectivo... Cosas asi chiaaale son dudas que me hacen dudar nose como kha pedo y si es un niño malvado como lo sabre y si miente y si finge?.....
Patty G.04/28/2019 03:00
why am I crying ?
Nourallah A.04/26/2019 19:58
👏👏
Michael L.04/26/2019 15:27
I wanna huggy too, yow!
Marcelino J.04/25/2019 07:54
Good Job
Akshay S.04/21/2019 20:28
1 in 59 is a quite big number! something's wrong there, you know!
Mark L.04/21/2019 12:44
Oh well, i have autism too, Aspergers to be exact, and opened up about it, but they never listened.
Lisa R.04/19/2019 00:34
Thank you for the platform for me to share the beautiful moment that occurred within my classroom ♥️ I am a very blessed teacher!
Brut04/17/2019 22:09
This 9-year-old boy made a video about what it's like to have autism.
Didine D.04/17/2019 19:12
Aaaawwwwwww!!!!!
Monica O.04/17/2019 17:16
Love this ❤️❤️
Thelma C.04/17/2019 15:21
Thank you for sharing - loved it
Elisa M.04/17/2019 12:41
We need SO much more of this.
Jennifer A.04/17/2019 12:25
doesn't this just make you tear up?
Kins Y.04/17/2019 12:10
This is awesome. Diversity is important. And he was so excited to share facts about himself. And he's so brave. Thanks to the Teacher for allowing him to speak and to the children for embracing and wanting to learn about Autism.
Mike W.04/17/2019 12:05
Happy Birthday !!! The BIG EIGHT