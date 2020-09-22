back
Child marriage activist petitions to ban child marriage
Every year, around 12 million girls are married before turning 18. Activist Payzee petitions to save children from the marriage that she survived. (with Global Citizen)
03/31/2020 9:57 AMupdated: 10/08/2020 9:09 AM
Lillian K.09/22/2020 22:48
Hibib U.04/19/2020 07:54
Zuhrah K.04/12/2020 03:09
They should ban child marriageable in today’s world
Hibib U.04/10/2020 14:11
Ilyas I.04/10/2020 05:25
Ismail M.04/09/2020 15:48
According to me the basic issue is financial, and a little problem of unawareness particularly in 3rd world countries
Renato D.04/09/2020 07:29
Jorell E.04/09/2020 06:40
its common legal in muslim community.what can we do that thiere belief.even marry with in a relatives will do.
Zafar I.04/08/2020 23:55
Fernando A.04/08/2020 15:36
Gary F.04/08/2020 06:19
Allison C.04/07/2020 21:32
Well done Payzee I am so proud of you .Banaz would be so proud of you 😘😘😘
Fahim R.04/07/2020 20:09
Suleman J.04/07/2020 16:55
Kindly take a deep survey of those girls who raped under the age of 12.
Ahmed R.04/07/2020 15:02
Peter P.04/07/2020 09:53
Clarke F.04/06/2020 23:55
You have my prayers.
Andres E.04/06/2020 23:06
Mian S.04/06/2020 21:48
Ismail M.04/06/2020 17:57
