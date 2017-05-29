Child marriage in the US

Governor Chris Christie conditionally vetoed a law that would have make marriage under 18 illegal in New Jersey. Marriage under 18 is legal in all the country.
Czarina R.05/30/2017 21:39
This is certainly a topic with many views and opinions. Did you know that the age 18 is quite arbitrary, too? If we're basing decisions and the definition of adulthood on science then shouldn't 25 be considered the first age we are truly adults? Our brains are considered adolescent from 10-24. Yet, I don't think many people would be in favor of making everyone wait until they are 25 to get married. I also don't think changing the age limit of when we're allowed to marry will solve the issue of forced marriages. I'm glad they are looking for ways to protect young people, but this is too "simple" a fix for a complicated problem.
Melissa M.05/30/2017 19:54
I advise doing more research into this woman and her cause. You really have to realize that these videos are for views. They will be edited to sensationalize and grab attention. I have a feeling there's a lot missing. It's Facebook guys, get your news somewhere else.
Natalie H.05/30/2017 18:37
i want her hair color. also i love her
Jordan G.05/30/2017 17:30
Honestly, even if you think that you're in love and all that, there's no reason you can't wait until you're 18. No 16 year old girl should be getting married.
Sky D.05/30/2017 13:37
Forced marriage is one thing but two people deciding to get married young is another. I got married at 17. My mother had to sign papers to say it was okay. It's not like any teenager can just go get a marriage certificate. I now have three kids, a very happy marriage, my husband is military and we have a very stable home all around. If I were not allowed at all the marry my husband when I did I don't know where I'd be in life. You don't know people's stories. Before getting rid of something that is actually a good thing for many, (and even if it's not, it's not your business. I'm meaning they just got married too young not anything like forced marriages. Like I said, that's different) let's try to fix the actual problem. Which is the people trying to do the forced marriages, the rapists, the horrible parents and so on.
Lucy F.05/30/2017 09:41
Why. Is. Consent. So. Hard. To. Understand.
Mohsina Q.05/30/2017 05:45
What BS.. i would make sex under 18 illegal. If you can do that makes perfect sense to make marriage illegal after that...
Tuka F.05/30/2017 05:12
your governor is a weirdo
Dot G.05/30/2017 04:51
That's funny because the cops threatened my adult boyfriend when I was 15 in Texas and 3 girls in high school that were married had to be emancipated or have the parents permission to marry...
Shamira G.05/30/2017 04:21
Why do people even have a problem with this? Is it that hard to wait until 18 to get married?
Charlene B.05/30/2017 03:33
We need a new governor. This was a no brainer. So was gay marriage... and so was expanding medical marijuana... student loan redemption programs for doctors, gun-license restrictions for domestic abusers... on and on.
Andrea N.05/30/2017 02:24
the real question is why is consent such a hard thing to understand?
Kristena T.05/30/2017 02:09
I got married at 16 in Virginia about 12 years ago... they've raised the minimum age to 18 as of last year. I think it's a smart move despite my successful marriage.
Sarah S.05/30/2017 00:59
"91% were married to adults" sounds like a scary statistic until you realize a 17 year old marrying her 18 year old boyfriend fits the parameters. I could get behind the spirit of this if it were less disingenuous and insulting. 16 and 17 year olds are not completely devoid of rational thought. And lumping 15 year olds marrying 26 year olds in the same category with couples that would fall under Romeo and Juliet laws is just ridiculous.
Brunilda A.05/29/2017 23:41
I believe they should make FORCED marriage illegal at any age
Angelina Q.05/29/2017 23:35
I think that there should just be laws requiring consent from both parties that are marrying.
Adrienne R.05/29/2017 23:32
Why??? Like who is mentally ready at that age.??? Most people aren't ready after 18!!!
Bonnie J.05/29/2017 21:21
Glad my mom got married at 16 or I might not be alive... my dad was 19 and joined the army. If not married my mom couldn't have traveled with him over seas to have my brother either.
Danii E.05/29/2017 21:12
Such a double standard while we condemn the same thing being done in other countries! Ha!