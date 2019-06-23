Church Screens LGBTQ Cartoon After Alabama Bans Episode
After Alabama banned an episode of "Arthur" that features a gay wedding, a local church decided to spread the message of inclusion by showing the children's TV show. 🌈
Alabama Church Stands Up To Censorship
When an episode of the cartoon Arthur featuring a gay wedding wasn't aired in Alabama a local church decided to take action. After the controversy with Alabama Public Television choosing not to air the Arthur episode that had a gay wedding in it. Sidewalk approached R.G. Wilson-Lyons about hosting an educational screening as this was in line with their mission of the Church both in terms of offering hospitality but also his organization believe very strongly in justice for all including the LGBTQIA community.
The Birmingham First United Methodist Church had previously worked with Sidewalk Film Center to host screenings of LGBTQIA-themed films. “One of the reasons we're excited to show this "Arthur" viewing is because I have a 6-year-old and a 1 year old. I want them to see. Two people of the same gender getting married as if it's a normal thing because I will because I want it to be normal for them and I think there's opportune more and more opportunities for young people to experience that.” Wilson-Lyons gives his take on a personal level.
But Rev. Wilson-Lyons thinks the cultural stakes are much higher with a children’s show but specifically for the LGBTQIA community, a community in particular that has been harmed by the church by religious communities. “There was a time in my life when I would have you know maybe not publicly condemned an event like this but wouldn't have agreed with it and what led to my transformation was relationships with LGBTQIA people getting to know them seeing the love that they had for their partners their spouses realizing that for the most part. They wanted the same thing that I will. They wanted to be a part of a loving family. They want to be a part of a safe community.” the reverend closes with.
In 2018, only 8.8% of series regulars on broadcast TV openly identify as on the LGBTQIA spectrum based on data from GLAAD. For Wilson-Lyons, Christianity has far to go in repairing relations with the LGBTQIA community. But this is just a start.
17 comments
Justin T.07/02/2019 14:11
The church should not promote homosexuality or any other sin. Appropriate tolerance would be not kicking people out of a church because they are gay, even if they are in a homosexual relationship. Homosexuality is one of hundreds of sins. I find it odd that Christians sometimes over emphasize it. "Self righteous" congregations feel safe pointing fingers at the LGBQT population because most of them don't struggle with gay attraction. These church goers forget all the other sins they commit on the daily. The majority of Hells population will be strait. There will be many LGBQT people in heaven who repented and stopped participating in homosexual activities. In fact every citizen of heaven will have repented and turned from sin. The Bible specifically condemns homosexual relationships not same-sex attraction. Being tempted to sin is not sinning. Gay and straight people alike can choose a life of purity through a monogamous heterosexual marriage or celibacy. The church is not doing anyone any favors by promoting homosexuality. I politically support proples rights marry who they want as I think the government should keep out of our bedrooms and life in general. God alows us the freedom to make our own choices but we must accept the consequences. Many will sadly chose hellfire over eternal life. Jesus offers salvation freely to all who accept it. If you have truly accepted Jesus your behavior and desires will change. A desire to honor Jesus with your life may not change your sexual orientation; however you still have control over your sexural behavior. John 3:16-17 (NKJV): The Son of Man be lifted up, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved. 1 Peter 1:13-16 (NKJV): Therefore gird up the loins of your mind, be sober, and rest your hope fully upon the grace that is to be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ; as obedient children, not conforming yourselves to the former lusts, as in your ignorance; but as He who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct, because it is written, “Be holy, for I am holy.”
Nick W.06/29/2019 21:12
That's not a church that's a satanic temple Jesus teaches to love the sinner but hate the sin he doesn't teach to promote sin and encourage people to sin more and more So-called churches that do what this one did aren't doing gays a favor the only people they are doing a favor is Lucifer
Odett G.06/29/2019 00:48
How come a religion is okay to be pushed on millions of people but being gay isn’t acceptable even when you’re not forcing anyone to be gay just to accept you as a person and who you love? Since when is pushing a bible in someone’s face to criticize and hate rather than teach love “gods word”? Hypocrisy and ignorance at its finest.
Francesca C.06/27/2019 18:00
what do you expect from an inbred state
TB&M t.06/26/2019 21:18
Amen!
Monté C.06/26/2019 13:12
Lmao but they deadass out fuccin they family members and givin birth to children that look like that monster thing from the goonies 😂😂
Shirley G.06/24/2019 22:57
i am so tire of the lgbto make a big stink about what they are who cares just be your self and dont try and make it like you need to have special notice so it is saying because i am straight i need to make it be know so people will treat me better
Catherine C.06/24/2019 05:09
Unbelievable
Steven R.06/24/2019 04:38
awful
Ariana A.06/24/2019 00:52
That cake looked delicious
Darlene J.06/24/2019 00:00
normal?!? sorry preacher..do u read ur bible? being gay is their business but it is not normal!!
Savun S.06/23/2019 21:59
this is fantastic. Don’t you think?
Tammy F.06/23/2019 17:13
Killing it with kindness!
Dianne P.06/23/2019 15:18
And served wedding cake! Awesome!
Angel V.06/23/2019 12:55
Is "the loud house" banned too?
John H.06/23/2019 12:38
Why do you push the gay agenda so hard these are young kids that are watching this cartoon they don't need to know about gay marriages at this age it says Love The Sinner hate the sin the gay people are out of the closet and I have no problem with that but you don't see straight people on Facebook everyday saying they're straight you need to keep your bedroom business private nobody cares what you guys do in your bedroom but do not push your agenda on children teenagers or me it's getting a little old a gay flag gets burned it hits Facebook what about when somebody burns the American flag you don't see anybody posting that on Facebook in my day if the flag even touch the ground you burned it out of respect those days are long gone unfortunately God bless and help us all