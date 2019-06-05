Church Sign Spreads Messages of Inclusivity

Church signs end the hate, suggest inclusivity

Adam Ericksen is the Education Director for The Raven Foundation. He writes blogs and films vlogs at Teaching Nonviolent Atonement and the Raven Foundation website that explores the intersections of mimetic theory, the news, religion, and popular culture. This church proudly promotes #LGBTQI Rights and gender equality, and challenges the genuine evils of racism, healthcare inequalities and climate change. This unorthodox modern reading of the Bible is reflected beyond their congregation through inclusive and warm-hearted signs.

Ericksen would like people who feel they are ostracized by religion to know that accepting churches can be places of healing and love. The message is bringing together people of all backgrounds, according to Ericksen. Thousands of social media users have been drawn to the progressive political messages being shared by a church in Milwaukie, Oregon, showing support for Muslims, African Americans and the LGBT community. He has received messages of support from atheists, Jewish communities and Wiccans who all share the same goal of positive community relations. Some of Ericksen's signs have a political lean to them but he believes God loves everyone, even people who seem to be acting against the messages he is putting out into the world. He says it is vital to attack policies and not people.

Pastor Adam Ericksen went viral with his inclusive church signs which share bold messages about race, feminism, religious tolerance. From Clackamas United Church in Portland, Oregon, Ericksen says he hopes other churches will begin lead similar conversations around inclusion, compassion and love. Ericksen says he learned the value of inclusivity when his mom died. He says he hopes the signs will spark conversation about the role religion should play in an inclusive society.

Brut.