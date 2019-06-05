Church Sign Spreads Messages of Inclusivity
"(This) to me is what Christianity is all about." This pastor is using his church's sign to take a stand against intolerance. 🏳️🌈⛪
Church signs end the hate, suggest inclusivity
Adam Ericksen is the Education Director for The Raven Foundation. He writes blogs and films vlogs at Teaching Nonviolent Atonement and the Raven Foundation website that explores the intersections of mimetic theory, the news, religion, and popular culture. This church proudly promotes #LGBTQI Rights and gender equality, and challenges the genuine evils of racism, healthcare inequalities and climate change. This unorthodox modern reading of the Bible is reflected beyond their congregation through inclusive and warm-hearted signs.
Ericksen would like people who feel they are ostracized by religion to know that accepting churches can be places of healing and love. The message is bringing together people of all backgrounds, according to Ericksen. Thousands of social media users have been drawn to the progressive political messages being shared by a church in Milwaukie, Oregon, showing support for Muslims, African Americans and the LGBT community. He has received messages of support from atheists, Jewish communities and Wiccans who all share the same goal of positive community relations. Some of Ericksen's signs have a political lean to them but he believes God loves everyone, even people who seem to be acting against the messages he is putting out into the world. He says it is vital to attack policies and not people.
Pastor Adam Ericksen went viral with his inclusive church signs which share bold messages about race, feminism, religious tolerance. From Clackamas United Church in Portland, Oregon, Ericksen says he hopes other churches will begin lead similar conversations around inclusion, compassion and love. Ericksen says he learned the value of inclusivity when his mom died. He says he hopes the signs will spark conversation about the role religion should play in an inclusive society.
61 comments
Dalia M.07/01/2019 00:19
AMEN ❗🙏 god loves all his kids the same no matter if they are different 🏳🌈 happy pride day 🌈 🏳🌈
Juston R.06/25/2019 06:30
Funny to see people “sickened” at someone changing the ‘word of God’ to fit their own goals. Have any of you read a history book? Y’all know about a thing called the Crusades??🤔
Karen B.06/23/2019 13:02
Of course everyone should be welcome to church. The church is a place for centers. But the Bible also gives a very specific, detailed instructions as to who can serve in positions of leadership and ministry at church. Which would mean that anybody who is gay or transgender would have to confess their sins before they could actually work in the church. God loves you and he wants the best for you and your life you have chosen is not the best for you.
Julio B.06/22/2019 23:52
End of days
Karen B.06/22/2019 22:35
Well God told us we would see a falling away from His truth and here we see it
Stiles T.06/21/2019 21:57
God bless you!
Jadis H.06/18/2019 22:31
I love the fact that people who don't like us are always in our business instead of their own. Go look in the mirror with your belief systems and work on yourself. Cause I'm pretty sure you haven't become Christ-like at all if you're here JUDGING (Not your job) (thou shalt not judge).I sure don't seek out straight stories and cyber bully them. You just hate your life and want others to suffer with you or you're on a power trip. I'm not even religious and this caused me to speak up. I'm done! Most likely taking to brick walls anyway.
Monalisa F.06/16/2019 13:33
What's with the 11 people who are mad at this post?? I'll send love your way because you obviously need it... but just know this - a drag Queen is praying for you!😘💕💖 let love win!
Kim P.06/13/2019 22:31
I find united churches are one of the most inclusive Christian churches out there
Wendy T.06/13/2019 20:12
I love his cuff.
Camille E.06/13/2019 15:22
True meaning of Christianity is love and inclusion.
Sarah L.06/13/2019 11:45
My church is very open and accepting, .
Brandy W.06/13/2019 11:25
Love this!
Jeff S.06/13/2019 10:45
Here’s an idea, come out with a “new” bible with only the teachings from Jesus and discard the rest and just maybe this religion can survive and be something everyone can look to for support. Until then it’s just not gonna happen, too much repressive garbage from a male dominated ancient culture in there.
Marta O.06/13/2019 09:59
Pastor isn’t a priest! He’s an idiot at most!
Alex F.06/13/2019 07:56
This heretical preacher is bending and twisting scripture to appease this world. In order to gain the approval of men, he disregards what the Bible says.
Kimmy P.06/13/2019 04:21
God's not real...
Edmundo H.06/13/2019 03:31
He only wants more money
Sandra J.06/13/2019 00:47
Reminds me of the work you’re doing to open up people’s minds and hearts Bethany Faye ♥️♥️♥️
Sharon E.06/12/2019 23:10
This is a sin that God judged long before us....