Civil rights era marcher has a message for BLM protestors
In 1963, he was at the march where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his historic "I Have a Dream" speech. Today, Norm Neverson has a message for Black Lives Matter protestors...
08/28/2020 1:08 PMupdated: 08/28/2020 1:09 PM
25 comments
Liseyas S.a day
They do it on purpose.
Todd S.a day
He had a knife...
Chris U.a day
-om
Peter K.a day
All colours are magic as one ,all colours matters ,we are all brothers and sisters , so be an example to that, rasists are stupid white or black power is so Sad dont be like the 🧠less
Robert B.2 days
Norman Neverson a voice of sincerity, Black Lives!
Ziv S.2 days
Jacob Blake literally was threatening his partner's life and stole them 3 kids from her. He had an open warrant against him and he resisted arrest. The cops tasers didn't stop him so he reached for the car. He could have pulled out a gun or a knife on them, they had no choice but to shoot him down. Probably 7 shots aren't justified, but at least they had to being him down that way or another
Tom B.3 days
The whole problem is for some reason people don't think they have to listen or comply to white police officers. They rather run their mouths fight argue and threaten them thinking they have some kind of right to do so, then a bunch of ignorant people cry when an ignorant fool gets shot while breaking the law. .There are twice as many whites shot by police than Blacks. Its not a racial problem. but an ignorance to obey the law problem.
Juan R.3 days
Then maybe y’all should stop resisting police and stop swallowing fentanyl and stop beating up your wife or kids and go to work like a normal human being that’s what humans do obey the law go to work live life period #fuckblm#fuckwhitepower#fuckkkk and all your other hate groups seeking power
Maia D.3 days
Internationally people are watching. With Martin Luther King Jr. A man who is greatly admired and respected around the 🌍 Martin Luther King Jr. inspires people too 💯 Norm Neverson, respect 💯 America must not only do better, but prove to yourselves and people around the 🌍 that Black lives matter 💯 Not only by letting all black people having the freedom to walk down the street without fear of being shot dead. Also by stamping out systemic racism, in institutions e.g the USA Judicial systems, I mean everywhere 💯 If a black man is shot dead by a vigilante, he must also be bought to the full justice of the Law. The vigilante receive a punishment fit for his crime. A man with a gun, who kills an unarmed man, to me is nothing more than a coward. I have so much more to say about this issue. Everyone has the right to live in their country without fear of being shot, just because of their colour.
Desma W.3 days
Amazing
Monica B.3 days
All the black man had to do was comply. Instead he kept walking away and went to his car and opened his door and leaned in to where there was a knife. Why is no one saying that we all need to comply with an officer. Many of these tragedies are the results of non compliance. Speak truth or say nothing.
Joe-Nola B.4 days
I could listen to Norm Neverson for hours. Inspirational.
Terry E.4 days
Another criminal breaking the law. If you don't want to get arrested and or shot stop breaking the law. The police don't want to be there, they are called by law bidding citizens. The police aren't the problem, the criminals are the problem.
Marcos A.4 days
BLM is a joke. They never protest black on black shootings. They look for any excuse to riot and loot.
Kingintoto K.4 days
God bless you sir
Magdalene S.4 days
Where have this good vibrations gone to?!
Rux T.4 days
I didn’t hear a word coming from your mouth stating “the violence of the riots must stop! You are killing and hitting innocent ppl black and white ! “ NO none of that ! BLM is a communist association is THE BLACK VERSION OF KKK and you are a supporter of racism and destruction!!!
Scott M.4 days
Lol I think it’s funny Brut is gonna completely ignore the man has a weapon he was reaching for when he was shot. And a criminal record. His Girlfriend called the cops on the dude cause she didn’t want him there and when the police showed up he got violent. Instead brut tries to turn this into a racial shooting. Get all the black folks mad about it and show only the emotional side of the story and none of the facts eh brut?
Darla S.4 days
Very enlightening ty for sharing
Hodi E.4 days
What about the White child who get shot I the head? Oh yeah nothing. He is not black right? First try to fix your communities to lower the crime rate then you will have lower police brutality toward black as well. Hard to fight against police brutality when both sides have a general distrust for each other.