Clinic Director Responds to Abortion Heartbeat Bill
“It's just a very convoluted attempt to really just ban abortion outright.” Why an abortion clinic director says the fetal heartbeat bill would hurt women in Georgia.
04/20/2019 6:01 PMupdated: 04/22/2019 1:19 PM
27 comments
Mea T.04/28/2019 13:03
Phoebe ❤️❤️
Martin K.04/26/2019 09:22
My problem is this, I am supposed to accept science when talking about man made climate change even though the goal post positions have changed now for over 40 years. Yet, having children, grandchildren and great grandchildren can be proven a result in nine months. It will be a problem for women not to have the right to abortions. Science can prove in nine months that after an abortion the child will definitely be Dead.
Kite A.04/25/2019 10:20
Save the most defenseless members of our human race. That's all.
Donna M.04/25/2019 02:19
You are a Moron...shut up!
Brut04/23/2019 15:49
Learn more about Georgia's Feminist Women's Health Center here: https://www.feministcenter.org/surj/
Rusul A.04/22/2019 17:12
So she doesn't want men to tell her what to do with her body, yet the votes of pro-abortion men count?
Michael C.04/21/2019 10:50
Hassan Z.04/21/2019 03:18
Leon O.04/21/2019 03:16
It's not unfair to the unborn child that the woman is prepared to literally tear it to pieces.
Lynda L.04/21/2019 02:50
Can we imprison men for masturbating too? Doesn’t that also constitute abortion??? Stay out of women’s bodies, Trump and the Religious Right! Some Christians aren’t Christian......
John T.04/21/2019 01:37
Velvet D.04/21/2019 01:32
Men need to stay out of this. No uterus, no right to control anyone else's. Don't want women to have abortions? Keep your pecker in your pants.
Nita K.04/20/2019 21:44
I have a better solution actually 2. (1) KILL the mother and (2)Force her to get mental health counseling until the desire to kill an innocent baby is gone. Simple!!!
Shirley H.04/20/2019 20:57
Since abstinence doesn't work, why not require men to get a vasectomy when they turn 16. Once they marry, it can be reversed. Imagine how many abortions and unwanted children could be prevented?!
Demetra B.04/20/2019 19:13
I hope they fight to overturn this
Richard B.04/20/2019 18:39
Planned Parenthood was founded on "Eugenics",which is the elimination of the dark races from society. Why would women of color support their own genocide?
Mary F.04/20/2019 18:37
If I have to pay for what goes on in your uterus, than I do have a say so.
Joe G.04/20/2019 18:30
Hey Hollywood get out of you make believe world before you start telling me what to do..walk in my shoes ..you ain't our moral high ground by any means
Mary M.04/20/2019 18:23
They celebrities have been taken too much drugs
Georgina F.04/20/2019 18:16
