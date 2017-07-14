back

Clinton and Bush are wise and funny!

[HOW TO] How to be a President. A DIY by President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush! 💯 😂 (we can't be the only ones thinking they should get a comedy special, right?)

07/14/2017 6:00 PM
  • 447.6k
  • 261

And even more

  1. The Life of Donald Trump Jr.

  2. Obama vs. Trump: Athletes at the White House

  3. The ways Trump attacks the impeachment inquiry

  4. #TBT Christmas at the White House

  5. When Christmas Gets Political

  6. Aung San Suu Kyi's Fall From Grace

178 comments

  • Kevin M.
    10/24/2017 05:53

    I am glad that President Trump is doing all of those things. 👍🏼🇺🇸

  • Kristina H.
    07/20/2017 01:32

    I hope he's listening!

  • Tyler G.
    07/18/2017 20:57

    , am I wrong or would they be a blast to have drinks with?

  • Staci B.
    07/18/2017 15:23

    This was pretty funny to me lol

  • Karen D.
    07/18/2017 09:14

    These two are part of the swamp!

  • Junior D.
    07/17/2017 16:34

    Rapist, terrorist!

  • Sherry Y.
    07/17/2017 10:51

    One was impeached the other was a liar

  • John T.
    07/17/2017 00:24

    Humble ???? LOL , LOL, LOL !!!!!

  • Humna F.
    07/16/2017 16:01

    so cute

  • Roberta M.
    07/16/2017 15:33

    Obviously, Trump didn't receive the memo on how to be a President. Some one should have sent him a tweet.

  • Sydney P.
    07/16/2017 14:18

    😂😂 I'm dying at the both of them.

  • Andrea M.
    07/16/2017 13:15

    Tom Szczepanski

  • Matt D.
    07/16/2017 07:37

    I want more.

  • Eric M.
    07/16/2017 07:25

    more like how not to be president. Watch The whole thing ugh

  • Megg B.
    07/16/2017 07:06

    Jason Bravo I miss them. Yep, even Bush! 🙄😑🙃

  • Evan W.
    07/16/2017 06:34

    Bush, remember those people that said "DON'T GO INTO IRAQ!" Maybe ya should've listened to THEM.

  • Jake W.
    07/16/2017 06:22

    It's all a big club folks.. they own us it's oligarchy

  • Rellim B.
    07/16/2017 06:12

    This is funny, lol.

  • Devika L.
    07/16/2017 06:06

    not okay

  • Jonathan W.
    07/16/2017 06:04

    I find it funny how now Bush was a good president but before y'all libs talked shit😂😂