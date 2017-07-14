back
Clinton and Bush are wise and funny!
[HOW TO] How to be a President. A DIY by President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush! 💯 😂 (we can't be the only ones thinking they should get a comedy special, right?)
07/14/2017 6:00 PM
- 447.6k
- 3.9k
- 261
178 comments
Kevin M.10/24/2017 05:53
I am glad that President Trump is doing all of those things. 👍🏼🇺🇸
Kristina H.07/20/2017 01:32
I hope he's listening!
Tyler G.07/18/2017 20:57
, am I wrong or would they be a blast to have drinks with?
Staci B.07/18/2017 15:23
This was pretty funny to me lol
Karen D.07/18/2017 09:14
These two are part of the swamp!
Junior D.07/17/2017 16:34
Rapist, terrorist!
Sherry Y.07/17/2017 10:51
One was impeached the other was a liar
John T.07/17/2017 00:24
Humble ???? LOL , LOL, LOL !!!!!
Humna F.07/16/2017 16:01
so cute
Roberta M.07/16/2017 15:33
Obviously, Trump didn't receive the memo on how to be a President. Some one should have sent him a tweet.
Sydney P.07/16/2017 14:18
😂😂 I'm dying at the both of them.
Andrea M.07/16/2017 13:15
Tom Szczepanski
Matt D.07/16/2017 07:37
I want more.
Eric M.07/16/2017 07:25
more like how not to be president. Watch The whole thing ugh
Megg B.07/16/2017 07:06
Jason Bravo I miss them. Yep, even Bush! 🙄😑🙃
Evan W.07/16/2017 06:34
Bush, remember those people that said "DON'T GO INTO IRAQ!" Maybe ya should've listened to THEM.
Jake W.07/16/2017 06:22
It's all a big club folks.. they own us it's oligarchy
Rellim B.07/16/2017 06:12
This is funny, lol.
Devika L.07/16/2017 06:06
not okay
Jonathan W.07/16/2017 06:04
I find it funny how now Bush was a good president but before y'all libs talked shit😂😂