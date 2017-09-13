Clinton's book launch

What's happening with "What Happened?" Well, lot's of reactions to Hillary Clinton's new book.
38 comments
Daniell V.10/30/2017 02:58
Maybe read the book instead of being assholes?
Lasha L.09/15/2017 21:25
Amen in it was
Cait R.09/15/2017 09:10
Everyone knows trump can't read.
Vanni E.09/15/2017 05:59
Okay but seriously if you have a problem with the book, don't read it.
Lily B.09/15/2017 04:15
Ellie Boatman they're like the mean kids at school
Andy D.09/15/2017 03:57
Role model.
Alexandra B.09/15/2017 03:21
Maybe she should let it go. But maybe it legitimizes her experiences. Who are we to judge?
Riley C.09/15/2017 03:05
I was the 200th like 😂😂😂
Michele M.09/15/2017 03:02
Buying it and STILL supporting her! trump has no attention span to read a book and knows Russia interfered. Look at the huge 💩 we have. Sickening and an embarrassment to the entire world.
Myra G.09/15/2017 01:14
Well i liked it
Erik S.09/15/2017 01:04
I haven't read Hillary's book. I'm not sure if I'm going to read Hillary's book. If she mentions Bernie, and Russia, and Comey, and things like that, that's fine. Maybe not Bernie as much because he did stump for her an AWFUL lot, but there were legitimate reasons outside her control which contributed to her losing the election. So I won't have a problem if that's in the book. But what else better be in the book is the fact she had a poor strategy in swing states, she didn't visit the right places enough, she played defense when she should have gone on the attack, she showed too much reserve and not enough passion, etc, if it's going to be an objective analysis of "what happened". I'm not blaming Hillary 100%, but I'm also not about to say she ran a perfect campaign. There were mistakes to learn from. Basket of deplorables for instance. So it needs to be objective if we're going to actually learn anything and an objective analysis needs to recognize any mistakes she might have made during the campaign. If she does that, it's a fair analysis from her perspective. If she doesn't address any of her own mistakes, then it's just passing the blame.
Kari L.09/14/2017 23:42
I love Bernie. And may I say that Sara Huckabee looks like her face is stuck in a snap chat filter.
Katie S.09/14/2017 22:38
my boy Bernie knows what's up
Ademir S.09/14/2017 22:30
The huckleberry idiots
Cameron J.09/14/2017 22:28
I don't care what anyone says, I like her.
Motha L.09/14/2017 22:01
If other people can write about what she did or did not do..Why can't she write her own story
Dustin S.09/14/2017 21:55
god bernie is so good. "She ran against the most unpopular candidate in history and lost." 😂
Corey T.09/14/2017 21:09
That's what you happen when you put in a horse with a broke leg. Does anyone happen to remember when Bernie Sanders was 10 points ahead of Donald Trump nationally? Establishment Democrats caused this. Pretty open and shut case in my eyes
Cheryel C.09/14/2017 19:06
Dt can't read, anyway. He will have Kellyann Conway read it to him.
Cheryel C.09/14/2017 19:05
Why did you read it? Moron