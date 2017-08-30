back

CNN reporter vs Harvey survivor

This reporter's interview with a Harvey survivor didn't go the way she wanted.

08/30/2017 1:00 PM
  • 542.6k
  • 399

And even more

  1. What is Happening in Iran?

  2. 6 Student Protests Around the World

  3. Running for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

  4. Extinction Rebellion Youth Coordinator's Message to Trump

  5. Pro-Democracy Protesters in Hong Kong Want Americans to Pay Attention

  6. He Faces His Bully After 35 years

290 comments

  • Naquisha J.
    10/20/2017 12:43

    Ummmmm, you probably should've evacuated....you put your own kids in danger, not the news reporter.

  • Naquisha J.
    10/20/2017 12:39

    If no news channels were, people would've been asking where were they to report; she could've kept it moving

  • Ngolu G.
    10/20/2017 12:34

    Black women are just unpredictable!

  • Esp K.
    10/20/2017 05:38

    They don't really care sweetiejust gettin views

  • Charles T.
    10/20/2017 05:12

    Wtf did YOU do to get out of the storm?

  • Rosemary J.
    10/20/2017 03:47

    This needed to be said because she has a point. Sure did accept that interview like she had something to say for all these reporters out there getting paid to come n go as they please.

  • Todd B.
    10/20/2017 02:55

    Typical CNN. Idiots.

  • Antonio G.
    10/19/2017 17:40

    Its not the reporters fault

  • Jessica B.
    10/19/2017 16:57

    Man I really felt the hurt she was experiencing. In her mind she's not "safe" yet so help her or get out of her way.

  • Steven M.
    10/19/2017 14:15

    Bruh .

  • Sairi I.
    10/19/2017 14:02

    Bitch could have refused and said her kids needed food and dry clothes. Reporters want other people to know what is going on, so they cam help. Fk this bitch!!!

  • Sokhim P.
    10/19/2017 12:05

    She had to say it or the reporter would go around and continue to try and interview other people.

  • David R.
    10/19/2017 09:48

    Go get your story somewhere else bitch as if you give a damn about us.

  • SC Y.
    10/19/2017 09:35

    And she steady running her mouth. If she was so offended why do the interview?

  • Anthony G.
    10/19/2017 09:32

    She should have punched that CNN cunt in the mouth.

  • Lynette H.
    10/19/2017 08:48

    ....

  • Daniel H.
    10/19/2017 07:46

    Its your life try to save it if there is no help coming simple.

  • Richard C.
    10/19/2017 07:23

    And now a word from our sponsors

  • Shirley L.
    10/19/2017 07:22

    sorry

  • Talia P.
    10/19/2017 06:43

    Yesssss. CUNT