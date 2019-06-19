Coates Takes On McConnell Over Reparations Comments
"While emancipation deadbolted the door against the bandits of America, Jim Crow wedged the windows wide open." Listen to journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates's compelling response to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about reparations. 👀
McConnell vs. Coates on Slavery Reparations
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made controversial comments about reparations for black Americans ahead of a Congressional hearing on the matter. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's remarks lately have been making headlines, but the latest may be the most controversial.
When asked about inequalities and reparations for slavery on the day before of a House hearing on the issue, McConnell said reparations "for something that happened 150 years ago, for whom none of us currently living are responsible," were not a good idea and the backlash, as it often happens with McConnell, came instantly. Further, he suggested acts, such as electing Barack Obama president, could be considered a form of compensation. McConnell was ironically Obama's chief adversary during his presidency. He once quipped that his top goal was to make Obama a one-term president and famously blocked Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court during the final “lame duck” year of his presidency.
At the hearing the next day, journalist and author of “The Case of Reparations” Ta-Nehisi Coates responded to the senator. “We grant that Mr. McConnell was not alive for Appomattox. But he was alive for the electrocution of George Stinny. He was alive for the blinding of Isaac Woodward. He was alive to witness kleptocracy in his native Alabama in a regime premised by electoral theft. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cited civil rights legislation yesterday, as well he should, because he was alive to witness the jailing, harassment, and betrayal of those responsible for that legislation.”
While 68% of all U.S. society believe the descendants of slaves should not be compensated for the social and economic harm caused by the practice of slavery, 71% of Americans believe the legacy of slavery is a factor in the wealth gap between black and white Americans. To truly grow past slavery's legacy, Americans must accept both the good and bad truths of their history, according to Coates.
Brut.
18 comments
John D.06/22/2019 23:38
Such a disgraceful speech. Live your life, stop asking for $...
Franklin B.06/22/2019 13:23
Yeah, let's just keep dividing ourselves. That's definitely something we need to do to grow as a UNITED country.
Antonio N.06/21/2019 12:29
Look at all the racist trying to hide their guilt .they know its wrong to not care but they just dont and thats why they are so mad .they hate to be reminded that their ancestors where nothing great because they were taught in public school about all the achievements they made.but the truth is alot of their ideas were stolen they were evil opportunist who like to watch ppl get hanged.
Noah L.06/20/2019 22:36
Wonder why dems are talking about reparations before an election are they racists. Yes they are every every election npr very much
Charlie F.06/20/2019 13:20
People always want something for free.
Nelson W.06/20/2019 11:24
time to watch roots again
Leon O.06/20/2019 11:03
What about reparations for the descendants of all the brave white soldiers who died fighting to free the slaves during the civil war.
Robert F.06/20/2019 09:44
I'll never understand as a white European why white America continues being obnoxious about African American rights,history and lives ? If I was a white American, I would feel guilty all the time and do what I could day to day to show my fellow African Americans love! Where is the hate from? ??
Eiliv H.06/20/2019 09:08
Timely voice
Glenn H.06/20/2019 04:19
2 years ago we started a Facebook group called the Descendants of People Once Enslaved. In this group we honor our fore-parents who suffered while enslaved to build the foundation of this “Great America “ www.facebook.com/groups/dos1619
James T.06/20/2019 01:23
if it passes they better cough up the money for the Asians and Irish too fools.
Joseph H.06/20/2019 01:10
LMFAO...ANY BLACKS THAT FEEL THAT ANY OF THERE PEOPLE DESERVE SO MUCH AS A CENT FOR SLAVERY REPARATIONS MUST BE SOME OF THE MOST IDIOTIC PEOPLE THAT HAVE EVER WALKED THIS EARTH...GTFOH...NO ONE ALIVE TODAY DESERVES A DIME!!! I DON'T CARE WHO'S ANCESTORS WERE SLAVES...SLAVERY HAS GONE ON IN VARIOUS ETHNICITIES FOR CENTURIES...HELL NO!!!
Kevin B.06/19/2019 23:48
Yeah Mitch. He may have been elected but not because of your efforts. It was in spite of your them and your many attempts at obstruction. https://youtu.be/W-A09a_gHJc
Ryan K.06/19/2019 23:18
Lmao
Leigh C.06/19/2019 22:38
WTF!
Joni B.06/19/2019 22:10
All of the above has happened to whites to we were slaves too white people have been treated bad i.don't think black people should get a penny.
Brut06/19/2019 21:37
Listen to activist DeRay Mckesson explain why black history — and the legacy of racism stemming from slavery — needs to be taught more in school.
Arnold J.06/19/2019 21:02
So ,we should be satisfied because of Obama,whom he swore to make a one term president.like MLk said:we shsl overcome AND in Duff.ways.