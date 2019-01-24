Cohen calls off testimony because of Trump threats

Michael Cohen is scared — saying that President Trump is threatening his family. Funny — that's exactly what he did routinely on behalf of the president. 🙄
Marta B.01/25/2019 11:42
Speak out! Tell the truth! Don't take all the blame
Michael C.01/25/2019 11:00
Christine G.01/25/2019 10:47
Intimidating the witness is a felony. But once again the Republican party will turn their backs on the corruption that Trump has done and go on as usual robbing the American people that's more important to them
Tiffanye Y.01/25/2019 06:48
I don't feel sorry for him. That's what happens when you work for scumbags
Lupe G.01/25/2019 06:29
Crazy donald mack of mock kids racist
Tom J.01/25/2019 06:27
I'm waiting for the next episode.
Irene G.01/25/2019 04:28
Coward... You can dish it oUt?! But it happens to you you cower away!!
Kate O.01/25/2019 03:53
Really Cohen you expect any person with a mode of common sense to believe you? Man up, go do your jail time and reflect on who you are and how you can improve.
Lee S.01/25/2019 03:49
Since he was one of the ones doing the threatening, he knows exactly how far Trump and his cronies will go to keep him from talking.
Heidi T.01/25/2019 03:30
Karma...and he looks like death
A.j. P.01/25/2019 02:41
Cmon 2years and nothing indictable..get on with business..we get it the new world order doesn't like trump. He's possibly slowing down all the pocket lining from special interest groups .. let it go and spend your money promoting a new bought and paid for candidate for the next election..😡😡
Brenda D.01/25/2019 02:27
Trump raped a 13 year old and threaten her parents and the child what a dog!
Carolyn L.01/25/2019 01:41
He scared shitless because he knows what trump white collar thugs will do to him because he was once one of trumps white collar thugs.
Raqueebah D.01/25/2019 01:33
impeach lock him up & be done already!!!
Dee B.01/25/2019 01:12
uh oh........Mueller will not let that stand......he'll go to jail for a lot longer....a deal is supposed to be a deal.
Sandy F.01/24/2019 23:14
Then he should of known it would happen to him. When you work and do illegal dishonest things for your boss then why wouldn't the boss do it to you. DUH!
Sherrill B.01/24/2019 22:31
Like Stormy says man up Cohen, you threatened her while she was holding her baby, she offered to hold your hand....isn’t he threatening your father in law not you.....I think you are making a big deal for nothing......
Mark W.01/24/2019 22:30
no sympathy for this devil of a man
Bonnie A.01/24/2019 22:12
Liar, Gone to left haven’t you, You are sunk as an attorney, who would trust you now