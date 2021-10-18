back
Colin Powell, remembered
Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, has died from complications after contracting COVID-19. Here’s how he used to humorously remember leaving his role ...
10/18/2021 5:55 PMupdated: 10/18/2021 5:57 PM
Umar C.11 minutes
Colin Powell, who made the false American case for the deadly war on Iraq to the United Nations in 2003
Thu L.18 minutes
🧐
Nicky M.19 minutes
Fully vaccinated! RIP
Joseph K.20 minutes
RIP
Salman B.24 minutes
Destroyer
Yaa Y.25 minutes
RIP