Colin Powell, remembered

Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, has died from complications after contracting COVID-19. Here’s how he used to humorously remember leaving his role ...

10/18/2021 5:55 PMupdated: 10/18/2021 5:57 PM
6 comments

  • Umar C.
    11 minutes

    Colin Powell, who made the false American case for the deadly war on Iraq to the United Nations in 2003

  • Thu L.
    18 minutes

    🧐

  • Nicky M.
    19 minutes

    Fully vaccinated! RIP

  • Joseph K.
    20 minutes

    RIP

  • Salman B.
    24 minutes

    Destroyer

  • Yaa Y.
    25 minutes

    RIP

