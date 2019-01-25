Colorado Senator Slams Ted Cruz Over Gov Shutdown

🔥This Colorado senator blasted Ted Cruz for his shutdown hypocrisy — right to his face. 👀
21 comments
Bill M.02/23/2019 14:38
2020 ! RUN! RUN ! RUN !
Kyle R.02/04/2019 13:37
Except most Americans do want the wall. It's how Trump was elected.
Ray D.02/04/2019 05:38
HE JUST MADE IT CLEAR PLAIN AND SIMPLE A kid in 5th grade see the haters produced by dump racism his broken promises he’s daily constant lying And Po ted he’s such a fool such a pitiful sad fool,,,,, dump dog walked him & his wife PUBLICLY and yet he’s back out there licking & lapping,,,,,,, Cruz Cruz Cruz
Daniel C.02/04/2019 04:50
So a senator from Texas tries to stop the government from taking away the rights of American citizens to choose for themselves how their money be used for their advantage against a out of control libetal idiot that never had a real job in his life and compares that with a liberal party that puts the welfare of illegal invaders of our country over the welfare of the citizens they swore to protect. The corrupt idiot from Colorado had better go have a couple more tokes with the zombies that elected him and rethink that strategy.
Jacob Q.01/30/2019 21:23
Now everyone should go to Cruz’s rebuttal and listen to the both of them... I know it’s a weird thought to hear it all out and not just the usual media doctored hand out.
Silas M.01/27/2019 23:01
F’ted cruz Creepy sh t bag! He’s trash and if you don’t see it you’re F’n blind!!! Sorry about 2013 but F me it was about people getting affordable health care!!!
Jon M.01/27/2019 14:37
Ted Cruz is the one that’s right here though
Huabxamnam N.01/26/2019 19:22
Yeah, Mr. Senator from Colorado please tell all politicians not to make promises that is impossible to accomplish or deliver.
Alli T.01/26/2019 14:06
Can I have a link for the whole video? Thanks!
Ken P.01/26/2019 10:21
Find and watch the full 25 minute speech. Utter truth.
Mel O.01/25/2019 21:10
Didn't he say a million times that mexico will pay for the wall? So, go ahead and shutdown the mexican government.
Lewis C.01/25/2019 21:01
Sick man. Way you go, Cruz for standing up
Brut01/25/2019 21:00
Meanwhile, Trump's commerce secretary doesn't seem to understand the effects of the shutdown.
Suze A.01/25/2019 18:20
Cruz is a little punk. A brown-nosing, soulless, little twerp.
Gerardo G.01/25/2019 17:58
Political tactic, pass the buck and blame others
Patrick M.01/25/2019 17:44
Wow, a real human being. Dude is getting more medieval on Cruz then a concrete border wall.
Stephanie H.01/25/2019 17:19
The Senator from Colorado slapped Ted Cruz so hard even the wall in San Antonio felt it.
Linda A.01/25/2019 17:03
Better listen to this!
Kristina B.01/25/2019 16:55
Loved this senator from Colorado.
Stephanie T.01/25/2019 16:53
As an outsider looking in, I don't think there is one American opposed to stronger borders and stricter immigration/refugee/asylum seeking laws being in place. Wasting billions of dollars on a wall that will pose next to zero security (as it's a fact that majority come in on planes), this is absolutely ridiculous to shut the government down and put the American people into financial ruin. People can't even feed their families anymore. That's what Republicans want for their fellow countrymen?