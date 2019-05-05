Columbia Student Speaks Out About Racism
This is the moment a Columbia University student was pinned down by a public safety officer after he refused to show his I.D. 🤔He sat down with Brut to talk about the viral video and racism on college campuses.
This Columbia University student is making a point about racial bias after being pinned down by campus security. Alexander McNab was leaving a dance practice by a student group that he participated in at Columbia and had seen somebody posted on Facebook that there was some extra food from an event on the other side of the street on Barnard’s campus, which is affiliated with Columbia. He goes into the library building and the food is still there, and the public safety officer comes in and says he had to show me I.D. and refused to do that. They asked him to leave the building. I said I'm not going to do that and then that's around when the video starts.
McNab refused to hand over his ID fighting for his rights, because of his experience with racial bias at Columbia. He decided to use the situation to prove a point about such experiences among students of color. Firmly believing that it's a pattern in the lives of many other students on campus. And it's not something that's a pattern that is equitably distributed by certain students who have to deal with this more than other students public safety officers at Columbia-Barnard tend to focus more on black students black and brown students.
The viral video of the incident has now been viewed thousands of times. Barnard and Columbia later released statements expressing regret about the incident of inequality. But McNab says the only reason action was taken is because of the evidence. Escalating the interaction that we were having from a verbal interaction to a physical interaction — spectacular visual media. That's why it went viral and that's why I've been talking to everybody and getting everybody's attention and re-sparking widespread conversation about these issues on campus.
Brut.
1379 comments
Rafa J.3 days
Lo que demuestra es que es un acomplejado que solo quieren llamar la atención con esa apariencia cualquiera lo para
Jeffrey A.3 days
Show the ID immediately , problem solved
Hunter C.4 days
Show your ID a******
James P.4 days
Look at this 💩..
Miguel R.4 days
Why did he refuse to show his Id?... I would have shown mine!!!.... And I’m a minority too.Assaults and killings in the streets , universities and shopping malls are getting of epidemics proportions.I feel safer if somebody is watching and asking for identifications .Avoiding racial profiling by discouraging authorities to identify subjects is extremely dangerous for all of us no matter what color we are!
Setephano S.4 days
Just saw your id brah and comb your hair.
Howard M.4 days
Bunch of crap just show your id and go on he was looking for a comfortation
Papo Q.5 days
Exacto Pepe
Bret M.5 days
What is the rest of the story . Dumb post
Jose E.5 days
Show the ID and thats it
Brian B.5 days
Show your ID , duh
Gustavo R.5 days
Ill be objective Guy should of complied But officers need to be calm and level headed
Paul A.5 days
So when a cop asks for my ID I show it and guess what there isn’t a problem 🤨
James T.6 days
So he was trespassing !
Campbell B.6 days
Infuriating
Delfina L.6 days
just show ur id whats so hard about that ???? people nowadays want to start a problem and say its rasist getting out of hand my opinion
Darnell W.6 days
Only people of color have to show their ID’s while white kids shoot up the population
David L.6 days
Racism is a major problem in the United States with people of color and Hispanic and out side of the United States 😢 very 😢 may God help us
John W.7 days
When you are on a campus you must show ID if asked to. If he happened to be a crazy man and decided to shoot a bunch of people then people would be saying why didn’t security check him out. Just comply with the request and move on
Rafael D.7 days
Show your ID, pretty simple answer