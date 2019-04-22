back
Columbine Students Want You to See the Horror of Gun Violence
20 years after the Columbine High School shooting, these students want photos of their dead bodies publicized, should they be killed by gun violence.
04/22/2019 5:47 PMupdated: 04/30/2019 3:16 PM
18 comments
Timothy A.04/29/2019 18:46
I swear schools today are nothing more than liberal indoctrination facilities
Timothy A.04/29/2019 18:44
So they can be used as propoganda puppets for the psycho gun grabbers????? Tell us again how this will make criminals....or anyone.... including a fellow student....obey gun laws.
Terence W.04/29/2019 08:38
I think every death should be publicized like they used to. Shooting, crashes, bombings, falls, drugs, show them all.
Christy M.04/28/2019 22:34
Let’s please remember how many lives have been saved by guns in the right persons hands.
Melinda B.04/28/2019 21:12
In 2014 people from different schools started showing up with guns. Big rivalry going on. But word got out and there was a lot of cops and nothing happened
Kerri S.04/28/2019 11:41
Has anyone considered mental illness in this equation? Or is it the gun’s fault? The terrorists who use trucks and other vehicles and drive them into crowds to kill people...are the people to blame for this or the vehicles they drove? 🤔
Khamani C.04/27/2019 20:55
If you black it’s ok they will show your dead body You don’t need to sign
Camille A.04/23/2019 16:30
Nazra D.04/23/2019 15:12
Agenda 21 is detrimental to human survival...investigate...your future...on the line...
Michael C.04/23/2019 11:18
Maybe it’s time to retire to Madrid, Spain.
Michael C.04/23/2019 11:13
Amrit A.04/23/2019 02:58
Abraham Y.04/23/2019 01:26
Gun control has lost its significance. Now knife attack has become a major threat. Almost every week persons are killed by knife attackers in the UK. Gun is necessary to protect ourselves from knife attackers.
Brittany R.04/23/2019 01:13
Does anybody stop to think how rearing children has changed in the last 30 years??? Mine and subsequent generations are the instant gratification generations. Everyone is supposed to be special, actual discipline is almost non existent and allowing children to learn resiliency by failure is unheard of anymore. We are bringing up a society who no longer knows how to cope with stressors, how are people still surprised by school shootings? Bullying is probably at it's all time high because of social media. Access to guns hasn't changed... People have.
Tiffany H.04/23/2019 00:15
I'm 28 and my whole public school career, I never once felt fear of a school shooting. My high school years were 2005-2009 never once crossed my mind.
Natasha R.04/22/2019 23:21
Bullying and Aggression at its worst.
Korey C.04/22/2019 20:50
How can you actually post this video with any sort of seriousness. Gun violence is on the decline in the US. School shootings are thss than 1% of all gun violence. And these privileged, pathetic jokes live in the greatest country, in the greatest time in the history of 5he world. Good God your page is hogwash
Brut04/22/2019 19:08
It’s been 20 years since the mass shooting at Columbine High School. Since that tragedy, school shootings have increased — with 2018 setting a new record. Now these high school students are taking their safety into their own hands.