Combating Anti-Semitism with Matzah

After her mother-in-law was killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, Marnie Fienberg decided to honor her legacy by carrying on her inclusive Seder tradition. 🍲Special thanks to 2 for Seder.

04/27/2019 12:00 PMupdated: 06/12/2019 4:07 PM
4 comments

  • A E.
    04/29/2019 19:03

    Love this!

  • Brut
    04/29/2019 13:38

    Learn more about 2 for Seder's mission on their website: https://2forseder.org/

  • Liz L.
    04/28/2019 20:56

    Love it! ❤️

  • Anderson T.
    04/27/2019 23:29

    I love the idea .it just not enough time to was hatred on anyone when god is all about love nothing else ..love is a strong powerful thing because it presents the truth which is from our god.amen n god be with you always n what your doing is the most precious thing ever ..ive had so much chaos n truama in my life i have no time to be hating or have hatred in my house to me by anyone or myself.life too precious .n god dying n jesus sacrificing for us after all the ill he knew n hatred he felt etc ...he still forgave n loved us n gave his life for us but with me , i recently became handicap so its hard because ppl makeing it complicated when they dibt have to be.godspeed