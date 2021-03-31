back
Common excuses for mass shootings other than guns
Video games, mental illness, the internet... Here are the most common excuses for mass shootings other than guns.
03/31/2021 9:00 PM
10 comments
Marco C.17 minutes
I been playing cod since 2007 yet I haven't ever thought of shooting someone.
Mari A.40 minutes
Pat O.an hour
So Stephen Paddock is a hardcore call of duty player ? 🤔🤦
Tom S.an hour
We always focus on the video games that influence the violence but never the violence the influences the video games.
Kandis J.an hour
About the games, and violence in videos and movies it depends on who you listen to. It’s the after effects of VIOLENCE CONDITIONING and PARTICIPATORY TRAINING
North T.an hour
I mean don't minorities play these same video games ???
Ezai E.an hour
In case no one realized yet its Aryan/Nazi related cultists who are pushing an agenda for gun control to disarm the "controllable" masses. The same method being used to demoralize christianity, all by politicians and cults involved with politics. Illuminati confirmed
Mohammed K.an hour
Always playing the "mental illness" card for White Supremacist attacks on other races.
Mike A.an hour
Let’s ban cars to eliminate drunk driving.
Shakeel B.an hour
they're trying so hard to blame the games with their lame faces