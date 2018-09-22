This communal farm is empowering people of color — and hitting back at discrimination in the food industry that leads to food deserts.
8 comments
Phillip M.09/28/2018 07:03
This sounds like a racism
David C.09/27/2018 19:15
Just stop
A.J. S.09/27/2018 15:17
WHITE POWER HOW DARE ANYONE TRY AND MAKR YOU ASHAMED OF YOUR RACE, BE PROUD TO BE WHITE
Adam B.09/23/2018 15:03
She has no idea what she’s talking about. Where I live minorities get preferential treatment for government programs.
Fawzia R.09/23/2018 01:28
I cannot believe the stupidity of some of these racist comments. Shame.
Nathan A.09/22/2018 21:49
Blue eye devils just sucking up all the Resources from every one but want you to pay for it
Travis S.09/22/2018 17:11
Dumb always has to be something
Christopher J.09/22/2018 17:03
maybe cause they chose not to do that line of work? Fun fact, not everything in life is about race