Communal Farm is Empowering People of Color

This communal farm is empowering people of color — and hitting back at discrimination in the food industry that leads to food deserts.

09/22/2018 5:01 PM
  • 22.9k
  • 10

8 comments

  • Phillip M.
    09/28/2018 07:03

    This sounds like a racism

  • David C.
    09/27/2018 19:15

    Just stop

  • A.J. S.
    09/27/2018 15:17

    WHITE POWER HOW DARE ANYONE TRY AND MAKR YOU ASHAMED OF YOUR RACE, BE PROUD TO BE WHITE

  • Adam B.
    09/23/2018 15:03

    She has no idea what she’s talking about. Where I live minorities get preferential treatment for government programs.

  • Fawzia R.
    09/23/2018 01:28

    I cannot believe the stupidity of some of these racist comments. Shame.

  • Nathan A.
    09/22/2018 21:49

    Blue eye devils just sucking up all the Resources from every one but want you to pay for it

  • Travis S.
    09/22/2018 17:11

    Dumb always has to be something

  • Christopher J.
    09/22/2018 17:03

    maybe cause they chose not to do that line of work? Fun fact, not everything in life is about race