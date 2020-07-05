back

Community demands justice after killing of Ahmaud Arbery

“We shouldn’t have to have a video to launch an investigation about why a 25-year-old unarmed black man was jogging, and was murdered, on a street.” More than two months have passed since the killing of Ahmaud Arbery — why have no arrests been made yet?

05/07/2020 9:17 PM
