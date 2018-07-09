back
Congressman Fighting to Expense Tampons for his Staff
He wasn't allowed to expense tampons for his female staff, so he did the next best thing — wrote the check himself and blasted the rule on social media.
07/09/2018 1:27 PMupdated: 11/05/2019 3:44 PM
90 comments
Carson M.08/01/2018 11:31
If he wants to do that, good that’s awesome. Why is he asking someone else to pay for it. Typical problem in America....who is going to pay for my free stuff!
Anil T.07/31/2018 18:44
Megan E.07/31/2018 11:43
Why is this an issue we should be allowed to have access to things we need because no one wants to get real about periods
Stephanie L.07/30/2018 07:13
Kyle M.07/30/2018 05:48
I guess woman just bleed to death at home? We have to assume that people can bring their own things from home, my job wouldn’t buy me work gloves or boots for rough labor, so I bought them myself, (and yes I do need to replace them)
Karen K.07/30/2018 03:06
Kristy T.07/29/2018 15:42
To suggest or demand that your place of employment should be responsible for supplying tampons, is just another example of people thinking their entitled to something that they’re not. How about be grateful for what is being provided, nice chairs, a/c, coffee...and so on.
Charlotte R.07/29/2018 12:22
What I was surprised by is that the video said only 65% of women find tampons and pads a “necessity”. Um. What? Even if you use cloth pads or a menstrual cup, access to disposables are still needed lmao
Amy B.07/29/2018 05:38
This is nice that he's doing that. I disagree with everyone saying they should be free. Toilet paper isn't free. Yes it's supplied in most places but it's not free. It's ok to have to pay for your own things.
Marianna S.07/29/2018 05:25
Lucas M.07/29/2018 05:01
Why not just go above their heads and do I️t anyways. That’s what they do to us.
Jasper W.07/29/2018 03:30
Not everyone can be prepared at every signle moment of the day especially if you don't have a regular period like some women who have two days of bleeding then stops then comes back mostly women who have given birth have very hard times tracking when they will get the next cycle many men I have ran into don't even know the difference between a pad and a tampon this all ties back to getting better sex Ed
Emily A.07/28/2018 19:27
I think I am in love with this man
Ben E.07/28/2018 05:11
Abby S.07/28/2018 03:46
Next is free condoms isn't it
Débora S.07/28/2018 03:13
Those ladies can afford to buy their own tampons, make them available for the homeless and the lower class 🙄
Rakesh P.07/28/2018 02:29
Why free ? These office working women are earning pretty good salaries, Why can't they buy them for themselves?
LA L.07/27/2018 22:25
Suggest you also propose a law that would make tampons and pads free for all incarcerated women (instead of a commissary item that few can afford).
Allex Y.07/27/2018 16:06
Why is only 46% men? It’s not the men’s place to decide what women need. They know what they need and it’s not privilege. It’s basic necessity. Come on......