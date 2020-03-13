Congresswoman gets CDC to OK free coronavirus tests
Using some quick math and a sharp grilling, Rep. Katie Porter of California got the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to say “yes” to free coronavirus testing for all Americans. (via @BrutNews)
Representative gets promise for free testing
Who is Katie Porter
Katherine Moore Porter was born on January 3, 1974 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Her father was a farmer-turned-banker. She attended Phillips Academy, Yale University, and Harvard Law School. By 2001, she had her bachelors in American studies and her Juris Doctorate. She also studied under Senator Elizabeth Warren. She has been teaching as a tenured professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Law since 2006. California Attorney General Kamala Harris made Porter the state’s independent monitor of banks in a $25 billion mortgage settlement and as monitor, she oversaw an implementation of $9.5 billion in settlement reforms.
In 2018, Porter won the election for United States Representative of California. As Representative she introduced the Help America Run Act which was passed in October 2019. She is currently on the committee on financial services, committee on oversight and reform, the asian pacific american caucus, and the progressive caucus. Currently, she is going viral for her interrogation of the CDC where she got them to promise free coronavirus testing for uninsured Americans.
How to prevent the virus
Since the coronavirus taskforce predicts that a coronavirus vaccine will not be perfected for another year or year and a half, it is best to start looking into at-home prevention methods. Health professionals are asking citizens to stop buying medical masks as they are often worn improperly, and tend to be more effective for those with the virus rather than those trying to avoid getting sick. Also, the mass stockpiling of these devices are preventing medical workers from having the proper supplies. Other known prevention methods include rigorously and frequently washing hands, using hand sanitizer if soap is unavailable, disinfecting any and all surfaces, and preparing medicine and food supplies in case of infection.
