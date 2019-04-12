back
Congresswoman Grills Bank CEO on Employee Pay
Banking CEO Jamie Dimon (salary: $31 million) was stumped when asked how one of his employees could manage her $567 monthly budget shortfall.
04/12/2019 7:35 PMupdated: 04/12/2019 7:48 PM
98 comments
Sergio Z.04/30/2019 17:24
I get the point...but since when is it the responsibility of an employer to help you with the extra needs....child care. ...food....rent....those are our responsibility to provide for our family....when we ask for government assistance....we are only given an amount of money....tanif... welfare....and child care....it also depends on where you reside....if making 2500 a month...on a 400 grocery spending limit....you know how much food we could get and save....my family struggles too....our fridge is empty by the end of the month...I can't go to my employer for a raise because I'm having issues financially...or ask for an advance.... unfortunately It doesn't work that way
Victoria J.04/30/2019 16:23
Wow some of these negative comments
Derek L.04/29/2019 20:04
1600 a month is a 4 bedroom 3000 sq house in Ohio.
Antonio E.04/29/2019 10:25
Hopefully she may qualify for SSI to cover the shortfall and try NOT to live beyond her means...
Louie R.04/19/2019 21:13
Greed doesn’t care about any one but self.
Louie R.04/19/2019 21:10
Won’t admit to truth. The answer is a pay raise to cover the cost.
Emily V.04/19/2019 18:51
This makes me so angry
Maning R.04/18/2019 23:02
Dont know dont care have to think about it!
Gene S.04/18/2019 06:02
Rep. Katie Porter thinks that the free market be responsible for how people manage their budgets. I think she is one of those who feel entitled for everything. Get a real life Katie Porter, if you can give the woman you referring to in your story half your salary, that would definitely help her.
Rich P.04/17/2019 16:40
Disgusting the amount of money people earn that is so above the norm it makes them numb to the needs of others. This is but an example, what of those who need to take care of an elderly who is in need of assistance, or someone who is sick, or who had an accident and can’t support themselves? There are so many situations who are exposed to this scenario and try to make all efforts to make ends meet yet they struggle due to decrease in wages and increase of cost of living.
Don M.04/17/2019 13:35
Go to work for someone else that’s how
Edgar V.04/17/2019 01:16
Awesome!!
SC R.04/16/2019 05:07
What cracks me up is there are better starting wage jobs out there. Why did the lady used as an example not seek a job that paid more? Is it the bank CEO's responsibility because the example lady made poor choices. Is it his responsibility because she may not have the education to qualify for a better paying job? Seems to me we have a situation where these "politicians" are seeking to guilt these CEO's into violating an established, working business model, which made them and their companies wealthy in the first place. Blame the rich, blame the rich, make the rick pay (and this really cracks me up) "their fair share" (as if they're not already doing so!!!)...that's the mantra of the liberal left and it honestly is getting old! YOU are responsible for the welfare of yourself and your offspring. Not the government and certainly NOT a private company CEO! Make better decisions and educate yourself! Seek to improve yourself and your family! STOP looking foe someone to bail YOU out of a situation you alone created!
Pedro L.04/16/2019 03:51
I get paid $1,100 a month and hang out every other weekend. Scared to have children because i don't wanna live off of the government. Used to eat Kellog's cornflakes now i buy Wal-Mart brand cereal. Guess that's the price you pay for not going to college.
Richard M.04/16/2019 00:41
Why is it that I dislike Ms Porter's attitude and fictional story more then the CEO?
Richard M.04/16/2019 00:38
I strongly recommend the following: Find a job closer to home to lower your gas costs Not live in Irvine, CA. (Extremely expensive place to live) Not eat Ramen noodles, where she buys them is way to expensive https://www.costco.com/Nissin-Top-Ramen%2C-Chicken%2C-3-oz%2C-48-count.product.100409451.html I hope this helps this fictional person.
Jerome E.04/15/2019 21:07
Does not matter society is gonna get up in the morning and continue to keep this evil society of white males going...
A P.04/15/2019 16:30
When I started working for JPMorgan Chase, My pay was equal to what I received on unemployment. Hardly a living wage. Yet Jamie earned about 400 times more than I.
Fred S.04/15/2019 13:50
Don't drive off a cliff and complain after your in freefall. We don't have a time machine to go back 7 years and fix your choices.
ゼイベキ ミ.04/15/2019 04:49
2:36 It's know, not kow.