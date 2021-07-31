back

Conservatives on the COVID vaccine

Have conservatives changed their minds about the COVID vaccine? It's complicated ...

07/31/2021 12:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:07

    Conservatives on the COVID vaccine

  2. 3:47

    Anti-mask town hall rants, a supercut

  3. 3:05

    COVID-19 vaccination campaigns around the world

  4. 3:00

    "Just stop with this craziness"

  5. 5:16

    Capitol Police officers describe horrors from the January 6 riot

  6. 3:10

    Police officer recounts racist attack from January 6 Capitol riots

1 comment

  • Joseph B.
    7 minutes

    The vaccine is only good for 5 months, you will have to buy more, but your immune system will get deteriorated and you will Die…