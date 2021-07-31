back
Conservatives on the COVID vaccine
Have conservatives changed their minds about the COVID vaccine? It's complicated ...
07/31/2021 12:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 2:07
Conservatives on the COVID vaccine
- 3:47
Anti-mask town hall rants, a supercut
- 3:05
COVID-19 vaccination campaigns around the world
- 3:00
"Just stop with this craziness"
- 5:16
Capitol Police officers describe horrors from the January 6 riot
- 3:10
Police officer recounts racist attack from January 6 Capitol riots
1 comment
Joseph B.7 minutes
The vaccine is only good for 5 months, you will have to buy more, but your immune system will get deteriorated and you will Die…