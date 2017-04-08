Conway vs Cuomo

Sen. Chuck Schumer demands more testing for coronavirus
Joan W.08/06/2017 15:00
Chris is a leftist fraud just like his brother Andrew.who was the driver behind the mortgage crisis when he pushed the onslaught of giving mortgages to anyone who breathes..as this snowballed it led to the mortgage and housing crisis.
Joshua C.08/05/2017 23:22
Don't drink the kool aid
Dylan T.08/05/2017 17:34
If the investigation turns up indisputable hard evidence that Trump & his administration coordinated with the Russians to influence or election, what will the Trump loyalists say then? Will they refuse to believe it? Will they say it was manufactured by democrats to destroy Trump? Or will they finally realize they were sold a bad bill of goods? That last one was a joke... We all know they won't accept fact as reality...
Roberta M.08/05/2017 15:09
Kelly Anne Conway is a spinner just like her POS boss.
Sharif A.08/05/2017 14:21
Kellyanne is such a fuckn airhead
John-Luke W.08/05/2017 14:08
Kelly Anne is on meth
Paula N.08/05/2017 13:29
Love Kelly Ann
Alexis L.08/05/2017 13:21
This isn't a drama film. We're not going to find some smoking gun like a recording saying "I, Donald J. Trump, president of the United States, indeed colluded with russians." It's not that simple. Doesn't mean he didn't do anything though
Zac B.08/05/2017 13:16
Donald Trump is a winner... you know what winners do??? They WIN! By any means necessary, and I am totally fine with that.
Derek A.08/05/2017 13:12
Conway on TV period sends me into a rant. I wish they would stop giving her ass airtime. She is the Master of making excuses for the skid mark in the underwear of the White House.
Pablo R.08/05/2017 13:00
MUELLER PLEASE SAVE US FROM OUR RUSSIAN-OPERATIVE PRESIDENT!
Andrea C.08/05/2017 12:10
!
Luis C.08/05/2017 11:42
Who's the Tranny is it lying again
Robert O.08/05/2017 11:34
Stop. Talking. To. This. Terrible. Woman. She. Lies. For. Attention. Stop giving her a voice. We know trump is terrible. Stop letting this woman make money lying.
Jonathan C.08/05/2017 11:15
Whatever gets them ratings even if its a big nothing burger lol
Socrates G.08/05/2017 10:36
Kelly anne conway should die of gonorrhea and rot in hell😂😂😂😂 cunt
Willie W.08/05/2017 09:58
Up yours con artist Kellyanne Conway.
King C.08/05/2017 09:51
The truth swims like oil. The idiot will be yelling hoax and fabrication from behind bars.
Nathan K.08/05/2017 06:43
Nigga said 'election' twice b4 this haggard ass even came up with a witty retort.
Vince R.08/05/2017 06:35
Don't worry, Alex, Trump will be impeached in the next year. He's a chump and Kelly should be admitted.