Cop Gets 5 Years After Assaulting Patient

A Paterson, New Jersey police officer is heading to jail after being caught on camera — assaulting a suicide patient. Crazy thing is — his partner was the one who recorded it.

04/02/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 04/02/2019 1:48 PM
311 comments

  • John G.
    05/14/2019 06:50

    Probably got interrupted eating his donut.

  • Diego C.
    04/29/2019 15:16

    He' dead already!...

  • 杨振龙
    04/28/2019 20:00

    China no.1

  • Tarek M.
    04/28/2019 03:30

    When you thought your hate for human race can't get bigger

  • Jose R.
    04/26/2019 22:31

    No entiendo una mierda!!!😂😂

  • Alexis M.
    04/25/2019 21:11

    Welcome to the jungle cop suckers haha

  • Naik M.
    04/24/2019 16:26

    go police dog go

  • John W.
    04/24/2019 12:18

    Typical Egg Whites

  • Indra K.
    04/24/2019 08:33

    the policeman does not deserve to wear his uniform, because it makes the police institution worse, I hope the perpetrators can be severely punished and expelled from their work as police

  • Karolina Z.
    04/23/2019 14:11

    america

  • Papao K.
    04/23/2019 09:55

    hei pae du mun h y phit

  • Scott M.
    04/23/2019 09:21

    Fkn dog will get whats due inside

  • Strelec J.
    04/23/2019 02:26

    Police is the regular ISIS

  • Miodrag
    04/22/2019 21:28

    i really hope they are raping this cop in jail every day...

  • Mina M.
    04/21/2019 21:29

    ترجم 😢😢

  • Cyrus V.
    04/21/2019 16:04

    Eonnie Bianca Jiguerra

  • Riky T.
    04/21/2019 06:46

    Pinches americanos locos

  • Nicolas F.
    04/15/2019 02:32

    Mucho Hp' 😡 por eso es que los pelan 👌😡

  • DN E.
    04/15/2019 01:00

    we are in a society with psychopaths in power, that is why so much incoherence in the laws.

  • Jose L.
    04/12/2019 01:20

    hasta le quito las ganas de suicidarse