Corey Lewandowski Stonewalls Congress
President Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski appeared before Congress as part of its impeachment investigation. It didn't go well.
His goals for the afternoon were readily apparent
Corey Lewandowski was meant to testify before Congress as part of the impeachment investigation into President Trump. Instead, Trump’s combative former campaign manager jested, mocked, and stalled. For a majority of the testimony, Lewandowski alternated between filibustering by slow reading the Mueller report and filibustering by saying he was under White House orders to be silent. He clearly delighted in stifling House Democrats, even as he used the hearing to tease his potential run for Senate in New Hampshire. During a break, Lewandowski tweeted out a link to the website for a brand-new super PAC, “Stand With Corey.”
At the end of his testimony came a few key moments when Lewandowski was made to all but openly confess his own discrepancies. This critical portion of the hearing was a disaster for Lewandowski and showed why Democrats should be champing at the bit to hold more hearings like this one, rather than fulminating and handwringing over whether they are even taking part in an impeachment inquiry. Lewandowski’s confession should, at minimum, preclude him from ever being booked on a television news program again and in a sane world would instantly doom his nascent Senate run. A back-and-forth continued until Lewandowski conceded again: “I have no obligation to have a candid conversation with the media whatsoever, just like they have no obligation to cover me honestly, and they do it inaccurately all the time.” Berke pressed once more: “You are admitting that on national television you were lying there?” “They have been inaccurate on many occasions,” Lewandowski finally conceded, “and perhaps I was inaccurate that time.”
From the moment Corey Lewandowski filibustered the first question he received from a member of the House Judiciary Committee today, his goals for the afternoon were readily apparent. Lewandowski, President Donald Trump’s close ally and erstwhile campaign manager, wanted to make a mockery of a congressional hearing; to frustrate and embarrass his Democratic interlocutors; to demonstrate his loyalty to the president; and to boost his likely bid for a Senate seat in New Hampshire.
Brut.
Bill B.09/30/2019 23:01
another corrupt republicon
Mark K.09/30/2019 22:50
This guy sounds like 90% of Trumps base, DUHHH I Don't know. What, I can't read that. Throw the clown in Jail.
Kayla E.09/30/2019 22:05
🤷♀️🤷♀️ have fun in jail😂
Francisco M.09/30/2019 21:05
Que dice que la justicia es más deshonesta que cualquier otro
Donald E.09/30/2019 21:03
I was amused.
Larry A.09/30/2019 20:18
Mr. Lewandowski was not an employee of the federal government, which is the problem. Executive privilege does not apply to non-government employees.
Devin L.09/30/2019 19:43
Watch the whole thing, it was a joke. Id be pissed off if I was treated that way. Its not bad as this cut makes it out to be
Brandon X.09/30/2019 18:47
so if politicians lie to the media and the media reports the lie given...the blame will be put on the media...so just so we are clear the american people will not receive the truth from politicians and politicians can lie to the public..and its people who are ok with it...wow
Amara S.09/30/2019 18:46
This ignorant post is killing me.... the board berated him and were trying to change rules to benefit their agenda... watch the full video on multiple posts that's how you stay informed... not trust 1 or 2 sites that are clearly biased
Scott F.09/30/2019 16:33
it went fine Lewandowski shut them down thanks for the fake news
James B.09/30/2019 16:20
Oops giving back to the givers
Trevor J.09/30/2019 15:41
It was the plan all along. He took that entire room for a spin😂 watch the camera. The whole thing is stupid and he knows it
David M.09/30/2019 14:04
They need to start putting them in jail.
Ray H.09/30/2019 13:20
Loved every second of this , Corey made fools out of these clowns.
Scott N.09/30/2019 04:28
The lying Kings.....
Darrell W.09/30/2019 03:27
John if you had a student talk to you like that, what would response be?
Paul B.09/30/2019 03:17
This was awesome. The only answers those clowns deserved.
John R.09/30/2019 02:46
A very smart man! Thank you!
Elaine T.09/30/2019 01:48
Senator material ? He intends to run for the senate . My mother told me to avoid fast talkers . I think she meant him .
Jeff S.09/30/2019 01:24
Please remove all pay and benefits for every members of congress.