Corey Lewandowski Stonewalls Congress

Corey Lewandowski was meant to testify before Congress as part of the impeachment investigation into President Trump. Instead, Trump’s combative former campaign manager jested, mocked, and stalled. For a majority of the testimony, Lewandowski alternated between filibustering by slow reading the Mueller report and filibustering by saying he was under White House orders to be silent. He clearly delighted in stifling House Democrats, even as he used the hearing to tease his potential run for Senate in New Hampshire. During a break, Lewandowski tweeted out a link to the website for a brand-new super PAC, “Stand With Corey.”

At the end of his testimony came a few key moments when Lewandowski was made to all but openly confess his own discrepancies. This critical portion of the hearing was a disaster for Lewandowski and showed why Democrats should be champing at the bit to hold more hearings like this one, rather than fulminating and handwringing over whether they are even taking part in an impeachment inquiry. Lewandowski’s confession should, at minimum, preclude him from ever being booked on a television news program again and in a sane world would instantly doom his nascent Senate run. A back-and-forth continued until Lewandowski conceded again: “I have no obligation to have a candid conversation with the media whatsoever, just like they have no obligation to cover me honestly, and they do it inaccurately all the time.” Berke pressed once more: “You are admitting that on national television you were lying there?” “They have been inaccurate on many occasions,” Lewandowski finally conceded, “and perhaps I was inaccurate that time.”

