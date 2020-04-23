back

Coronavirus responses: Florida vs. California

Two states on opposite coasts of the U.S., two ways to handle the coronavirus crisis. Here's how California and Florida have approached the pandemic.

04/23/2020 12:28 PM
1 comment

  • Keith P.
    an hour

    There are less than 20 states that have a lower infection rate than California and those states rates are increasing whereas California's are decreasing. Considering we are the most populous state in the nation with 40 million residents, having fewer than 40k cases total is an amazing accomplishment.