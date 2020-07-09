back

COVID-19 cases on the rise as colleges reopen

Back on campus, some unmasked students pack local bars despite COVID-19 restrictions. This UGA student journalist discusses how students... and the administration are handling the health crisis.

09/07/2020 11:59 AM

And even more

  1. 3:19

    Timeline: Donald Trump on the Covid crisis

  2. 3:07

    COVID-19 cases on the rise as colleges reopen

  3. 4:51

    Pro-choice activist trolls anti-abortion minister with WAP

  4. 5:47

    11 simple questions about masks

  5. 2:42

    Donald Trump is in very good shape, says Donald Trump

  6. 5:28

    USPS delays put lives at risk

6 comments

  • Jan F.
    2 days

    They just don't care about anyone else very selfish generation

  • Samuel H.
    3 days

    Brut promotes Proud Boys and other alt-right extremist groups, won't be buying your products again.

  • Liz K.
    3 days

    It won't matter to them until they go back home when onsite classes eventually are canceled and give the virus they are carrying to their parents and grandparents. You can only feign ignorance when you have limited to no access to scientific facts. No excuses for their idiocy.

  • Cathie W.
    3 days

    Hell yes those young democrats who are participating riots burning looting being told there is no way they can have covid-19 because they were out side moving are now inside sharing a virus so smart only attacks people who are not protesting

  • Uchenna A.
    3 days

    Reopening schools is foolhardy. Go virtual. Save lives

  • Maia D.
    3 days

    I think she meant King Fahd International airport is the largest airport in the world. Atlanta is the busiest. But I heard her message.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.