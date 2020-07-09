back
COVID-19 cases on the rise as colleges reopen
Back on campus, some unmasked students pack local bars despite COVID-19 restrictions. This UGA student journalist discusses how students... and the administration are handling the health crisis.
09/07/2020 11:59 AM
6 comments
Jan F.2 days
They just don't care about anyone else very selfish generation
Samuel H.3 days
Brut promotes Proud Boys and other alt-right extremist groups, won't be buying your products again.
Liz K.3 days
It won't matter to them until they go back home when onsite classes eventually are canceled and give the virus they are carrying to their parents and grandparents. You can only feign ignorance when you have limited to no access to scientific facts. No excuses for their idiocy.
Cathie W.3 days
Hell yes those young democrats who are participating riots burning looting being told there is no way they can have covid-19 because they were out side moving are now inside sharing a virus so smart only attacks people who are not protesting
Uchenna A.3 days
Reopening schools is foolhardy. Go virtual. Save lives
Maia D.3 days
I think she meant King Fahd International airport is the largest airport in the world. Atlanta is the busiest. But I heard her message.