Covid evictions: Inside the NYC rent strike
Cockroaches, rats, dirty water, mold, leaking holes ... and no money to pay rent amid the Covid crisis. Brut met the Bronx residents at the center of a major rent strike. Here's what we saw.
11/16/2020 1:58 PMupdated: 11/16/2020 2:29 PM
4 comments
Kathy W.20 minutes
This is very sad but this did not happen since he stopped paying rent. This has been an issue inside that building. If everyone stops paying rent.. How will landlords pay their mortgage and their own rent?. This isnt a landlord and tenant issue.. This is the gray area of the government. They need to be clear. How are people supposed to pay? They have given out relief checks which i understand isnt enough but so many people are collecting unemployment. There needs to be a middle. That unit that is being shown is not livable conditions!! No one should live there esp pay for it if its not getting fixed..
Linda B.21 minutes
Omg shocking not fit to live In 😱😱😱
Nevin S.40 minutes
MAGA
Brut3 days
Brut contacted the landlord of the building about the allegations. He sent us the following statement in response: