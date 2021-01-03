back

CPAC 2021: Donald Trump and the GOP... it's complicated

Donald Trump and the Republican party... it's complicated. Here's the latest from the former president at CPAC 2021.

03/01/2021 4:55 PM
41 comments

  • Judy L.
    14 minutes

    It's not really complicated. It's just stupid and delusional.🙁

  • Alan K.
    15 minutes

    🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

  • Vera B.
    21 minutes

    So complicated they don’t understand it

  • Liz K.
    23 minutes

    Stop giving this Nazi screen time.

  • Shirley C.
    24 minutes

    Mental

  • Kiki A.
    30 minutes

    Clown 🤡

  • Brett F.
    31 minutes

    Trump is not a republican. Real republicans have been waking up to this fact for the past few years. It's why Trump was able to split the republican vote. Even his claimed party doesn't fully support his antics.

  • Paul C.
    34 minutes

    The day this man dies will be amongst the happiest of my life. He makes me ashamed to be a human being. He is the worse of all humanity. His soul is corrupt completely. All who follow him are blind.

  • Sy L.
    38 minutes

    Certified. MORON ..LOOK ..the way he speak..his thounge ..like parrots ..too much talking ..are they not A shame ???

  • Deborah J.
    43 minutes

    Heck no who is he?!?! Why should I miss him if I don’t know him

  • Caroline E.
    44 minutes

    Just burn in hell already, jeez. Why are we giving a microphone to an evil moron to spew more hatred to the even bigger morons who follow him? 🤮🤮

  • Teresa S.
    an hour

    Ironic he accuses any republicans that don't support him rinos. He is the ultimate rino! He only changed parties to run in 2016 because he knew dems would never buy his snake oil and make him a candidate.

  • Monica S.
    an hour

    Oh man creepiness.

  • Lucia P.
    an hour

    🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤥🤥🤥🤥🤡🤡🤡🎪

  • Natalie M.
    an hour

    Same old talk ,same old lies ,u sheep's ain't want to hear something new from him. I said what I said.

  • Kathryn P.
    an hour

    No, go away.

  • Roland C.
    an hour

    What a moron

  • Boyd H.
    an hour

    This f**king idiot. The elected representatives should be working for America and citizens not one party or the other. Why does anyone pay attention to this loser?

  • Emilio R.
    an hour

    He doesn’t know when to stop Bending Over for the Republicans party family.

  • Centeno F.
    an hour

    💩 💩

