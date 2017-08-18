D. Trump on taking monuments down

What is universal basic income?
Dasia P.10/18/2017 22:34
Reece low key looks like Donald Trump when he was younger Rylee Elise
Sirwonner P.08/28/2017 11:48
He twisted
Amanda K.08/20/2017 19:17
You can remember what he said about that stuff but you cant remember the good stuff. How convenient.
Travis G.08/20/2017 00:32
I'm 1,000,000,000,000,000% against Trump, but this is a very large stretch.
Rose M.08/19/2017 16:07
Though I am not for Trump, it is clear people's views can change over time. Digging up things from so many years ago doesn't exactly make a compelling case against him.
Natalie M.08/19/2017 14:31
What does this have to do with anything? I'm not a trump supporter but this is reaching..
Dalee M.08/19/2017 13:18
He still answers questions the same he does today....nothing smart.
Amanda S.08/19/2017 12:33
I hate Trump but if you have to reach back to a comment made before my old ass was born, you're acting crazy.
Gia D.08/19/2017 12:22
amazing how much his vocabulary has deteriorated over the decades...if you don't use it ya lose it.
Sam S.08/19/2017 12:01
Omg Trump hair has always been like that
Elizabeth L.08/19/2017 10:44
Well you only need to see inside his Tower of Babylon to see how much actual taste in anything he has and then there's his hairdo to top it off !!! W aaaar !!
Brandon C.08/19/2017 10:31
That was 40 years ago.
Collin B.08/19/2017 09:45
Wow, trump was a hypocrite about something? Shocking...
Eric W.08/19/2017 09:19
Any time something is clipped like this it's a safe bet that they're full of it.
Brian F.08/19/2017 09:10
All I see is well practiced bullshittin and you humans are eating it up. Hahaha!
Sara A.08/19/2017 08:00
Haircut
Pete M.08/19/2017 07:51
He's Such a ugly cunt
Joseph D.08/19/2017 06:25
The internet just keeps on winning when it comes to this idiot 😂😂😂😂😂
Francisco G.08/19/2017 06:23
Trump we just needed one sentence
Josh D.08/19/2017 06:18
Dam he's always looked that bad