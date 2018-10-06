back

Dad Calls Out Lack of Changing Tables

Pee-ew! Diaper-changing tables aren't mandatory in men's restrooms — and this dad is calling for change. 👶🏿👶🏻👶🏽

10/06/2018 7:01 PM
71 comments

  • Lucas M.
    06/27/2019 12:16

    I've actually gone into the woman's restroom

  • Kevin N.
    06/23/2019 13:03

    We learned that you only patronize establishments that have changing tables in the men's restroom. Vote with your $$$, it is the only thing they understand, make sure and tell the manager as you leave.

  • Joyce A.
    06/22/2019 14:03

    Wait, there aren’t any changing tables in the guys bathroom. How the hell did they miss that opportunity?

  • John W.
    06/22/2019 08:37

    That child is a bit big to be in diapers

  • Vonne E.
    06/22/2019 06:19

    So true 💯💪🏿

  • Joseph C.
    06/21/2019 20:18

    I’ve used the women’s room for this.

  • Ritu A.
    06/21/2019 16:03

    Ur setting trend for fathers.. Wht i like most abt tht u took ur elder son with you for assistance... This will help him for future fatherhood... Gender equality 😍😍

  • Riri C.
    11/13/2018 09:20

    you have to ask for a changing table in men toilets.. It's a big deal!! hhhhhh

  • Aishath S.
    11/06/2018 17:55

  • Jade D.
    11/01/2018 02:21

  • BK B.
    10/31/2018 15:18

    What's so special about this. Isn't this just a normal thing to do?

  • Daniela R.
    10/31/2018 06:23

    Es lo que yo ago pero sentada lo cambio en mi piernas. A mi bebe 😂 no es otra cosa de otro mundo

  • Dobrescu M.
    10/31/2018 04:46

    Like, like, like!!! This is normality!!!

  • Leonard A.
    10/30/2018 20:13

    crazy how I just went through this TODAY!

  • Mahonny T.
    10/30/2018 15:12

    Great work bro

  • Maysoun S.
    10/29/2018 21:08

  • Nour K.
    10/29/2018 20:04

  • Manira A.
    10/29/2018 06:13

  • Rifat A.
    10/29/2018 04:49

  • Kd P.
    10/28/2018 22:25

