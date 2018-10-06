Dad Calls Out Lack of Changing Tables

Pee-ew! Diaper-changing tables aren't mandatory in men's restrooms — and this dad is calling for change. 👶🏿👶🏻👶🏽
71 comments
Lucas M.06/27/2019 12:16
I've actually gone into the woman's restroom
Kevin N.06/23/2019 13:03
We learned that you only patronize establishments that have changing tables in the men's restroom. Vote with your $$$, it is the only thing they understand, make sure and tell the manager as you leave.
Joyce A.06/22/2019 14:03
Wait, there aren’t any changing tables in the guys bathroom. How the hell did they miss that opportunity?
John W.06/22/2019 08:37
That child is a bit big to be in diapers
Vonne E.06/22/2019 06:19
So true 💯💪🏿
Joseph C.06/21/2019 20:18
I’ve used the women’s room for this.
Ritu A.06/21/2019 16:03
Ur setting trend for fathers.. Wht i like most abt tht u took ur elder son with you for assistance... This will help him for future fatherhood... Gender equality 😍😍
Riri C.11/13/2018 09:20
you have to ask for a changing table in men toilets.. It's a big deal!! hhhhhh
Aishath S.11/06/2018 17:55
♥️
Jade D.11/01/2018 02:21
hndi mo kaya ung ganong upo hahahahaha
BK B.10/31/2018 15:18
What's so special about this. Isn't this just a normal thing to do?
Daniela R.10/31/2018 06:23
Es lo que yo ago pero sentada lo cambio en mi piernas. A mi bebe 😂 no es otra cosa de otro mundo
Dobrescu M.10/31/2018 04:46
Like, like, like!!! This is normality!!!
Leonard A.10/30/2018 20:13
crazy how I just went through this TODAY!
Mahonny T.10/30/2018 15:12
Great work bro
Maysoun S.10/29/2018 21:08
Ccc
Nour K.10/29/2018 20:04
what you were saying😍
Manira A.10/29/2018 06:13
😀
Rifat A.10/29/2018 04:49
.
Kd P.10/28/2018 22:25
o 😅