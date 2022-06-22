Dad carrying baby fends off gunman
A dad stopped a gunman while holding a baby in a gas station in #Detroit. #news #fyp
You will like also
Trade your guns for trumpets: a New Orleans musician's initiative
Bring a gun ... get a trumpet. This is the unusual exchange New Orleans trumpeter Shamarr Allen is offering local kids, and it's working...
What is rainbow capitalism?
Every June, rainbow logos, clothes, and packaging flood the market for #PrideMonth .... Here's why members of the LGBTQ+ community are calling out this trend of "rainbow capitalism."
This teen's history lesson got them in trouble
This 17-year-old gave their class a queer history lesson just days after Florida passed its "Don't Say Day" bill prohibiting LGBTQ-related discussions in schools. Here's what happened next ...
This is why teachers are quitting their jobs
Teachers across the country are quitting ... And it's leading to a nationwide teacher shortage. Here's why.
TikToker shows how easy it is to spike a drink
To show how easy it is to spike a drink without you noticing, this woman filmed herself doing just that. She told us why.
NYC subway shooting suspect arrested
The gunman behind the worst shooting in New York City’s subway history was arrested — after calling the police on himself. Here's what we know so far…
Inside NYC's crackdown on homeless encampments
"If you don't want us to be in the streets, give us homes." These New York homeless residents are fighting back against the mayor's push to rid the city of homeless encampments. We went to "Anarchy Row" to speak with those whose tents were removed in the latest sweep.
Customer service nightmares on TikTok
These customer service representatives are sharing the best and worst stories from their jobs ...
Brut Documentary: Inside a leftist gun group
Some call them radical, they say they’re “the future” of gun culture. For Brut, filmmaker Jessey Dearing met “Arm Your Friends,” a leftist BIPOC group training people to use firearms.
The history of Black History Month
Black History Month just started. But for some, the shortest month of the year isn't enough to get the job done...
Food delivery workers share their horror stories
These food delivery drivers are sharing hilarious accounts of their worst customers.