Dakota Access pipeline protester

A member of the Standing Rock Sioux tells us why American Indians are protesting the Dakota Access pipeline.
19 comments
Betty L.06/17/2017 04:37
I'm sorry this had to happen it makes me so sad
Tonya P.06/16/2017 19:30
The government never will unless it suites them.
Elroy O.06/16/2017 17:57
American holocaust keep on living as long as these people suffer
Joy A.06/16/2017 17:56
Hi LaDonna!!! XoXo from Syracuse
Brendan M.06/16/2017 16:19
https://daplpipelinefacts.com/common-misconceptions/
Brendan M.06/16/2017 16:19
It doesnt even cross their land....
Thomas F.06/16/2017 15:57
This lady has no idea what she is talking about
Alexandros B.06/16/2017 12:14
I wonder why she says the former President didn't help https://news.vice.com/story/obama-administration-stops-dakota-access-pipeline-in-historic-decision
Andrew B.06/16/2017 04:43
Its native American fuckn asshat
Jessica S.06/16/2017 04:36
No the government has never cared or had respect for the natives. They just care about the money and how the benifit in there own way. People desperately need to stand up and push back. The pipeline should have never been built. Our planet is dieing because of greed. Keep fighting! #planet protectors#warriors
Brian F.06/16/2017 03:38
She is wearing eye shadow. Which is made from petrochemicals. Just saying.
Brandon S.06/16/2017 02:51
That's why the do tests..... to find leaks before they put the pipe in the ground!!!
Crystal A.06/16/2017 02:25
🌍🌏🌎💖💦
Tee T.06/16/2017 01:49
Damn first they have to live in desolated lands in order to keep their tradition going now they have to deal with this?? 😔 Much Respect To You LaDonna💚
Lisa R.06/16/2017 01:07
Thanks, LaDonna!!
Devin B.06/15/2017 23:44
A member? She pretty much sparked the revolution against the injustice that has been put on the native community. Without her the pipeline would have been done a year ago. Nyäweh LaDanna
Marco F.06/15/2017 22:11
Some simple repairs and we can be all good
Lisa L.06/15/2017 22:08
THE MORONS THAT BUILD PIPELINES, CAN'T SEEM TO DO GOOD ENOUGH WORK TO STOP THEM FROM LEAKING. WHY CAN'T THEY GET IT RIGHT?
Mike Z.06/15/2017 20:33
Thank you LaDonna for all your hard work