back

Dakota Access pipeline protester

A member of the Standing Rock Sioux tells us why American Indians are protesting the Dakota Access pipeline.

06/15/2017 8:00 PM
  • 46.3k
  • 24

Stand Up

  1. How Shiori Ito Brought the #MeToo Movement to Japan

  2. This interview reveals the truth behind Mattel toys

  3. Doctors trying to vaccinate detained migrants arrested

  4. Anti-Homeless Tactics Around the United States

  5. My first day in France: Joël

  6. Protesting Gender Violence Around the World Through Song

19 comments

  • Betty L.
    06/17/2017 04:37

    I'm sorry this had to happen it makes me so sad

  • Tonya P.
    06/16/2017 19:30

    The government never will unless it suites them.

  • Elroy O.
    06/16/2017 17:57

    American holocaust keep on living as long as these people suffer

  • Joy A.
    06/16/2017 17:56

    Hi LaDonna!!! XoXo from Syracuse

  • Brendan M.
    06/16/2017 16:19

    https://daplpipelinefacts.com/common-misconceptions/

  • Brendan M.
    06/16/2017 16:19

    It doesnt even cross their land....

  • Thomas F.
    06/16/2017 15:57

    This lady has no idea what she is talking about

  • Alexandros B.
    06/16/2017 12:14

    I wonder why she says the former President didn't help https://news.vice.com/story/obama-administration-stops-dakota-access-pipeline-in-historic-decision

  • Andrew B.
    06/16/2017 04:43

    Its native American fuckn asshat

  • Jessica S.
    06/16/2017 04:36

    No the government has never cared or had respect for the natives. They just care about the money and how the benifit in there own way. People desperately need to stand up and push back. The pipeline should have never been built. Our planet is dieing because of greed. Keep fighting! #planet protectors#warriors

  • Brian F.
    06/16/2017 03:38

    She is wearing eye shadow. Which is made from petrochemicals. Just saying.

  • Brandon S.
    06/16/2017 02:51

    That's why the do tests..... to find leaks before they put the pipe in the ground!!!

  • Crystal A.
    06/16/2017 02:25

    🌍🌏🌎💖💦

  • Tee T.
    06/16/2017 01:49

    Damn first they have to live in desolated lands in order to keep their tradition going now they have to deal with this?? 😔 Much Respect To You LaDonna💚

  • Lisa R.
    06/16/2017 01:07

    Thanks, LaDonna!!

  • Devin B.
    06/15/2017 23:44

    A member? She pretty much sparked the revolution against the injustice that has been put on the native community. Without her the pipeline would have been done a year ago. Nyäweh LaDanna

  • Marco F.
    06/15/2017 22:11

    Some simple repairs and we can be all good

  • Lisa L.
    06/15/2017 22:08

    THE MORONS THAT BUILD PIPELINES, CAN'T SEEM TO DO GOOD ENOUGH WORK TO STOP THEM FROM LEAKING. WHY CAN'T THEY GET IT RIGHT?

  • Mike Z.
    06/15/2017 20:33

    Thank you LaDonna for all your hard work