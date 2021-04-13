back

Daunte Wright's killing by an officer sparks protest against police brutality

"When it comes to firing a gun instead of a Taser, what does that say about police training?" Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop. This ACLU adviser unpacks what this means about policing in the United States.

04/13/2021 7:02 PMupdated: 04/13/2021 7:03 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:08

    Daunte Wright's killing by an officer sparks protest against police brutality

  2. 3:16

    "Veneno" directors on the importance of trans representation

  3. 2:56

    Army lieutenant held at gunpoint by police at traffic stop

  4. 12:15

    Color the Water: Fighting Racism in Surf Culture

  5. 6:11

    This Syrian doctor saved thousands of children during the war

  6. 1:48

    Celebrities pledge their support for LGBTQ+ youth

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.