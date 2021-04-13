back
Daunte Wright's killing by an officer sparks protest against police brutality
"When it comes to firing a gun instead of a Taser, what does that say about police training?" Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop. This ACLU adviser unpacks what this means about policing in the United States.
04/13/2021 7:02 PMupdated: 04/13/2021 7:03 PM
