back

David Clarke is arriving at Homeland Security

Sheriff David Clarke is about to turn the Department of Homeland Security upside down😱

05/19/2017 12:00 AM
  • 73.1k
  • 127

Pop Culture

  1. The Life of Awkwafina

  2. Political statements at the Golden Globes

  3. The story of Adam Sandler

  4. Trump's favorite impressions

  5. Anthony Daniels, the man behind C-3PO

  6. Exploring the Jedi philosophy of Star Wars

120 comments

  • Shermaine D.
    05/25/2017 03:56

    This coon loving conservative snowflake..

  • Guy M.
    05/24/2017 13:42

    Didn't he fake military service?

  • Mary E.
    05/24/2017 13:02

    I think Sheriff CLARKE would be GREAT IN THAT POSITION! THE leftshits ARE MORTIFIED OF HIM!

  • Charlene C.
    05/24/2017 10:51

    Get real . omg trump sucks

  • Lindsey O.
    05/24/2017 02:47

    Sweet fake medals on that churched up uniform bro. This guy think he's a 5 star sheriff?

  • Amy C.
    05/22/2017 11:46

    I am shocked and horrified to think that this man could hold an influential position at DHS!

  • William T.
    05/21/2017 00:33

    Must be nice living in the sunken place😒

  • Terry B.
    05/20/2017 23:23

    My real name is Uncle Tom!

  • Robert M.
    05/20/2017 15:52

    I for one am stoked about Fmr Sheriff Dave Clarke becoming the Assistant Secretary of Home Land Security! I think he'll do an outstanding job!

  • Galle-Vas E.
    05/20/2017 06:13

    🤢

  • Caitlin C.
    05/20/2017 05:07

    When he said "blue lives matter" I was like where the smurfs at

  • John W.
    05/20/2017 04:44

    Maybe he can use the position to more effectively kill inmates!

  • Daniel R.
    05/20/2017 04:43

    WTF? The lunatics have taken over the asylum..

  • Andreas M.
    05/20/2017 03:50

    At least us rat bastards don't want to strip Americans of education and healthcare

  • HD D.
    05/20/2017 03:44

    He is a special kind of loonitic!

  • Francisco Z.
    05/20/2017 03:38

    Talking like this gives him job security in White ameriKKKa

  • Walter J.
    05/20/2017 03:17

    Its about time! Time to set every childish adult straight!

  • Ashley M.
    05/20/2017 03:16

    The sunken place 👨🏿‍✈️ 📷📸🙅🏿‍♂️ Get Out

  • Greg M.
    05/20/2017 03:10

    Roman circus

  • Daniel B.
    05/20/2017 02:46

    He's a fkng @sshole